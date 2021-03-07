March programs in Summit Metro Parks

Kent Weeklies

There’s something for everyone in Summit Metro Parks, including the following programs and events this March:

For virtual programs, visit www.zoom.com and enter the Zoom ID to participate.

Sunday, March 7, 1 - 2 p.m.

VIRTUAL: OHIO & ERIE CANAL HISTORY

Join us online to discover how the Ohio & Erie Canal impacted and influenced the region during its heyday in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Then, learn how an industrial thruway became a recreational pathway and healthy habitat for a variety of plants and animals. Zoom Meeting ID: 825 8634 7324 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, March 8, 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

SELF-GUIDED: HISTORY HIKE

Wood Hollow Metro Park

2121 Barlow Rd., Hudson

Take part in a self-guided hike to learn about the history of one of our newest Metro Parks: Wood Hollow. Informational signage will be posted along the trail from March 8 through March 14. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, March 8, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Get fit while you sit! Enjoy an online exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor. BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. It is designed for all ages and abilities! Zoom meeting ID: 853 9287 9474 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, March 10, 10 - 11 a.m. & 1 - 2 p.m.

VIRTUAL: NATURE JOURNALING

Join our interpretive artist online for an inspiring lesson in nature journaling as a technique for practicing mindfulness. A sketchbook/journal, pencil/pen and computer are required. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 3/2. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, March 11, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Thursday, March 11, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Zoom Meeting ID: 849 6465 8634 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, March 11, 1:30 - 2 p.m.

VIRTUAL: AMPHIBIANS FOR KIDS

Winter snow is melting and the sounds of spring are filling the forest! Kids ages 7 to 14, gather around for an online exploration of the wild and wet world of amphibians. Get ready for a hoppin' good time! Zoom Meeting ID: 893 3699 3332 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, March 11, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL: AMPHIBIANS FOR ADULTS

Join a naturalist online to learn about the fascinating and bizarre lives of frogs, salamanders, toads and more. We'll talk about life cycles, migration, what amphibians can teach us about water quality and tips for inviting these creatures to your own back yard. Zoom meeting ID: 870 7480 9401 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Friday, March 12, 1 - 2:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL: CHANGING TIMES

Join us online to learn how Silver Creek has changed over the years into the park you know and love today! Zoom Meeting ID: 867 3514 5349 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Saturday, March 13, 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

DISTANCE HIKE

Silver Creek Metro Park / Boathouse

5171 S. Medina Line Rd., Norton

Lace up your boots and hit the trail for an early spring distance hike! Our planned hike will carry us about 6.5 miles through the woods and around the lake as we enjoy the first signs of spring. You must wear a mask and be prepared to remain with your family group, distanced from others. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 3/5. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Saturday, March 13, 2 - 3:30 p.m.

MINDFULNESS HIKE

Hampton Hills Metro Park / Main Entrance

2925 Akron-Peninsula Rd., Akron

Take some time for yourself to reconnect with nature. Join a naturalist for a hike along Spring Hollow trail and learn several techniques to become more mindful and present in the moment. Dress appropriately for the weather. You must wear a mask and be prepared to remain with your family group, distanced from others. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 3/5. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Sunday, March 14, 7 - 8 p.m.

SUNSET PRAIRIE HIKE

Springfield Bog Metro Park

1400 Portage Line Rd., Springfield Twp.

Relish the extra hour of sunlight by taking an evening prairie hike with a naturalist. Bring a pair of binoculars to spot birds and other critters. Please dress appropriately for the weather. Come with a mask and be prepared to remain with your family group, distanced from others. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 3/6. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, March 15, 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

SELF-GUIDED: BIRDING WALK

Nimisila Reservoir Metro Park / Lot C4

5550 Christman Rd., Green

Take part in a self-guided hike to learn about some of the birds you might spot while visiting Nimisila Reservoir. Experience this program from March 15 through March 21. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, March 15, 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

SELF-GUIDED: NATURE KNOWLEDGE

Cascade Valley Metro Park / Oxbow Area

1061 Cuyahoga St., Akron

Enjoy a hike along Oxbow Trail while discovering fun nature facts. Experience this trailside activity from March 15 through March 22. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, March 15, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Monday, March 15, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Zoom meeting ID: 893 6252 3226 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, March 17, 10 - 11 a.m. & 1 - 2 p.m.

VIRTUAL: NATURE DRAWING FOR ADULTS

Join our interpretive artist for this entertaining virtual lesson in nature drawing. No experience is necessary; all you need are pencils, paper and a sense of humor. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 3/9. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, March 17, 7 - 8 p.m.

VIRTUAL: AMPHIBIAN MIGRATION DISCOVERY

Join a naturalist online to discover the sights and sounds of the amphibian migration from the comfort of your own home. We'll talk about what happens during these magical evenings and meet some of the special species that require vernal pools to survive. Zoom meeting ID: 883 5794 0289 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, March 18, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Thursday, March 18, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Zoom Meeting ID: 849 6465 8634 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Friday, March 19, 7 - 8 p.m.

SEARCHING FOR SNIPES

Wood Hollow Metro Park

2121 Barlow Rd., Hudson

Did you know snipes are real animals? No Fooling! Join a naturalist for a short presentation in the shelter, then take a hike to search for this elusive creature along with other strange and secretive nighttime animals. You must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 3/13. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Saturday, March 20, 12 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: NATURE DRAWING FOR TEENS

Do you have a creative spirit? Teens ages 13 to 17 are invited to join our interpretive artist for a virtual lesson in nature drawing. Paper, pencils and a computer are required. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 3/12. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Saturday, March 20, 1 - 2 p.m.

VIRTUAL: DUCK, DUCK, GOOSE WATERFOWL ID

Spring is for the ducks! Join a naturalist online to learn how to identify some of the most common resident and migratory waterfowl spotted within our parks. Zoom meeting ID: 820 8211 2626 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Saturday, March 20, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

SUNSET HIKE ON THE VERNAL EQUINOX

Munroe Falls Metro Park / Tallmadge Meadows Area

1088 North Ave., Tallmadge

Celebrate the first day of spring by enjoying a self-guided hike along Meadow Trail and (hopefully) a beautiful sunset as well. Chat with park naturalists before you begin for additional information to guide your way. You must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Sunday, March 21, 12 - 1 p.m. & 2 - 3 p.m.

VIRTUAL: NATURE DRAWING FOR KIDS

Join our interpretive artist for this virtual lesson in nature drawing for kids ages 6 to 12. Paper, pencils and a computer are required. A Zoom invitation will be emailed to participants after registering. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 3/16. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Sunday, March 21, 1 - 3 p.m.

GEOLOGY OF THE NORTH LEDGES

Liberty Park / Twinsburg Ledges Area

9999 Liberty Rd., Twinsburg

Join a naturalist as we travel back in time over 220 million years, long before the dinosaurs roamed, to learn how the magnificent sandstone ledges of Liberty Park were formed. We will be going off-trail into a conservation area to see some unusual and breathtaking rock formations. Boots are strongly recommended. You must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 3/8. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, March 22, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Monday, March 22, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Zoom meeting ID: 845 6791 8274 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, March 22, 6 - 7 p.m.

VIRTUAL: NATURE REALM MYSTERY PICTURES

Be prepared for some history fun and nostalgia! We'll provide images and clues that will help you guess the identity of pictures, both current and historic, related to F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm. The catch? The mystery pictures will be altered just enough to challenge your memory, imagination and focusing skills! Zoom meeting ID: 859 0600 9585 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Tuesday, March 23, 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

SELF-GUIDED: CENTENNIAL HISTORY TRAIL

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Nature Realm

1828 Smith Rd., Akron

Enjoy some fresh air and a look back at the history of F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm through pictures placed along paved trails near the visitors center. This program is available March 23 through March 28. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Tuesday, March 23, 6 - 6:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL: KINDEREALM - QUACK, QUACK, QUACK!

Children ages 3 to 6 will dabble and dive into the wonderful, and sometimes noisy, world of waterfowl. Be ready to move around and have some puddle-fun! Zoom meeting ID: 865 0391 7030 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, March 24, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

VIRTUAL: COFFEE WITH THE BIRDS

Do you miss visiting the birds at the Nature Realm bird window? Let us help you visit the window virtually! A naturalist will identify birds that show up to enjoy some seed and will share some interesting tidbits about the feathered friends we see. Zoom meeting ID: 833 5734 7011 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, March 24, 8 - 9 p.m.

AMPHIBIANS AT NIGHT

Bike & Hike Trail

5090 Young Rd., Stow

Hike with a naturalist to discover the source of all that racket. You must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 3/15. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Thursday, March 25, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Thursday, March 25, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Zoom Meeting ID: 849 6465 8634 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Friday, March 26, 6 - 7:30 p.m.

VIRTUAL: NIGHT CREATURES

Are you excited that spring is here? Let's listen to some of the crazy creatures we will start to hear more often this season. How well do you know the calls of wild creatures big and small? Come put your knowledge to the test. Zoom meeting ID: 835 7416 9416 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Saturday, March 27, 9 - 11 a.m.

WATERFOWL WATCH

Liberty Park / Tinkers Creek Area

10303 Aurora-Hudson Rd., Streetsboro

Spring is a great time to view ducks, geese, sand hill cranes and other migratory birds. New and experienced birdwatchers can join a naturalist for a chance to view these birds during spring migration. We will begin at the Tinkers Creek State Park Area and then caravan to Tinkers Creek Nature Preserve. Bring binoculars or a spotting scope. You must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 3/19. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Saturday, March 27, 1 - 3 p.m.

FAMILY HIKE: AMPHIBIANS

Wood Hollow Metro Park

2121 Barlow Rd., Hudson

Hit the trail on a self-guided search for amphibians. Before your journey, stop by the shelter to chat with naturalists and pick up a scavenger hunt list to guide you on your way. You must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Sunday, March 28, 1 - 2:30 p.m.

SPRING STINKS

Goodyear Heights Metro Park / Pioneer Area

550 Frazier Ave., Akron

One uses smell to repel, the other to attract. Join a naturalist to discover the wonderful, smelly world of skunks and skunk cabbage. You must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 3/20. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Sunday, March 28, 6 - 8:30 p.m.

CHECK IN TO THE AMPHIBIAN HOTEL

Liberty Park / Pond Brook Conservation Area

3973 E. Aurora Rd., Twinsburg

Join a naturalist to see who has checked in for a spring vacation in a five-star vernal pool. We will look for salamanders, frogs, worms, leeches and other mysterious creatures. Boots and bug spray are recommended. You must wear a mask and be prepared to maintain social distance from others. ADVANCE REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED AND BEGINS 3/22. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Monday, March 29, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Monday, March 29, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Zoom meeting ID: 896 1827 5640 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, March 31, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

Wednesday, March 31, 12:30 - 1 p.m.

VIRTUAL: BALLOFLEX

It's a family affair! Get fit while you sit together during a lively, energy-filled exercise session with a certified BalloFlex instructor! BalloFlex is a seated workout that incorporates the elements of dance and fitness together in a safe, low impact and fun system. Kids, moms, dads and grandparents are welcome to participate! Zoom meeting ID: 842 2248 3801 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Wednesday, March 31, 6 - 7 p.m.

VIRTUAL: SUMMIT LAKE WATERFOWL

Join us online to learn about some of the birds that call Summit Lake home. Certain birds live there year-round while others make a pit stop along a migratory journey. We will discuss birding tips and will share good birding spots along the Loop Trail and Towpath Trail. Zoom Meeting ID: 893 3483 1187 For information, call 330-865-8065.

Established in 1921, Summit Metro Parks is celebrating its centennial anniversary this year. The park district manages more than 14,000 acres throughout 16 parks, several conservation areas and more than 150 miles of trails, including 22 miles of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail. Annual attendance in 2020 was 6 million visits. Visit online at summitmetroparks.org.