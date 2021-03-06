Worth Noting: Widows, Widowers meet; Peninsula Flea planned

Kent Weeklies

Widows, Widowers group resumes meetings

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group for all ages meets for breakfast every Saturday at 7:30 A.M. at Bob Evans 175 Howe Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. For more information call 330-929-5430 or 330-630-9275.

A New Adventure Widows & Widowers social group for all ages meets for luncheons and conversation the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. For more information call 330-630-9275 or 330-929-5430.

Mask will be required at both breakfast and luncheons and follow all rules for the restaurants.

Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms 2021

Peninsula Flea will have its second socially distanced season at Heritage Farms, 6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula. Together with shoppers, vendors and staff, organizers have created a safe outdoor shopping environment so the Flea can remain open while so many other summer markets have been canceled.

The 2021 dates are June 5, June 26, July 3, Aug.7, Aug. 21 and Sept. 4, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.. A face covering to be worn and worn correctly over both the nose and the mouth will be required while on the property.

The upscale market will feature high quality handmade, repurposed and vintage items from dedicated artists, crafts people and collectors, who are all wearing face coverings and sanitizing frequently. Booths will be spaced 8 to 10 feet apart, in the barnyard, in the tree barn and in the fields.

Vendors as well as shoppers and staff are asked to stay home if you have a fever or are not feeling well. Shoppers should ask the merchant to show items you would like to preview. and maintain the 6-foot social distancing while you shop. Organizers have set up self-serve sanitizing stations in each area, and staff will be sanitizing consistently. If you are immune compromised, come after 3 pm, as the market is winding down and if you need something specific - contact the merchants to pre-order. The vendor list will be posted on the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PeninsulaFlea/ and Instagram @peninsulaflea

This is the seventh year for the Peninsula Flea, and the sixth year at Heritage Farms, a 173-year-old fifth generation family owned Christmas Tree farm. No pets are allowed. This is a rain or shine event; there's no entry fee to attend and plenty of free parking.

Vendors can find the application on the website - www.heritagefarms.com.