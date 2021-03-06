Rotary Club plans March programs, offering scholarships

Kent Weeklies

For many years, The Rotary Club of Hudson has featured monthly themes for weekly meeting presentations. Speakers in February included medical professionals discussing cancer research, mental health, underprivileged student mentoring and the pandemic's psychological and health impacts on children. These past programs can be viewed on YouTube Rotary of Hudson or HCTV.

March programs will offer a trip through the local Arts and Culture scene with 7:30 a.m. Zoom broadcasts as follows:

March 10 Seema Rao, Chief Experience Officer, Akron Art Museum

March 17 Chris Meyers and Ali Miller, Cleveland Playhouse Square

March 24 Dahia Fisher, Director of External Relations, Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage

Anyone interested in joining the Zoom calls for these meetings should contact Marilyn Orr, president, at marilynjorr@gmail.com. Check the Rotary website www.rotaryhudson.org for information about the club's activities.

Scholarship applications due March 25

The Rotary Club of Hudson will award six scholarships worth $3,000 each.

The applications are available in the Hudson High School guidance office. The completed applications are due to the guidance office by Thursday, March 25. If you have any questions,contact Kathryn Sines or Dan Williams of the scholarship committee at sineskathryn2@gmail.com or jdw@uakron.edu.