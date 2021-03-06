Railroads, senior nutritional health programs on HCTV

Kent Weeklies

HCTV Program Schedule: March 8 - 14

Clinton Air Line Railroad with WRA Archivist and Historian Thomas L. Vince on a road trip to Kinsman, Ohio in Trumbull County to find connections there with Hudson because of the 1850s railroad that was proposed, invested and started but never completed. The program shows evidence of the railroad’s early construction in Hudson and Kinsman. Produced by Nick Zaklanovich and Allyn Marzulla.

Leianne Neff Heppner of the Summit County Historical Society presents “At the Summit: A Centennial Celebration,” the 200-year fight of American women to win the vote, focusing on the women of Ohio and Summit County who played crucial roles in the women’s suffrage and civil rights movements. This is the March program for Hudson Heritage Association: Thursday at 7:30 pm.

Akron Roundtable presents Dr. Marnie Walston, Akron Children’s Hospital, to discuss childhood obesity - a chronic disease and public health issue with contributing reasons, treatments, and community efforts.

A new edition of Phun Phacts at the Pharmacy with Dr. Chris Grider reviews the new COVID vaccines.

"The Plague Cycle: The Unending War Between Humanity and Infectious Disease" author Charles Kenny presents a virtual presentation for the Hudson Library & Historical Society.

North of 60 welcomes Dr. Valerie Johnson, internal medicine physician certified in culinary medicine ,to talk about senior nutritional health with host Heidi Schweighoefer.

2021 State of the City “Unity & Resilience / Innovation & Results” by City Manager Jane Howington airs with updates from Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce President Nicole Alverson.

The HHS Music Department presents virtually-distanced performances by the Choirs and the Bands.

Hudson Rotary Club presents Howard Bender of Apollo’s Fire, the Cleveland Baroque Orchestra.

Forum 360 presents a discussion with Beth Richards, co-author of Haunted Cleveland. Richards tells a few ghosts stories and even explains how to detect a few ghosts of your own.

The Pinewood Derby of Cub Scout Pack 3322 airs this week on HCTV.

City Club of Cleveland presents three forums: Innovation Revolution: Building a 21st Century City at the intersection of technology, academia, and state and local governments; The Lasting Effects of Internet Inequality forum discussion; and A New Era of Justice panel discussion about institutions working to usher in opportunity available to all.

HCTV Archives: Hudson Library presents two past talks: Felicia Stadelman - American Illustrator Norman Rockwell, Jessica Neuwirth author of Equal Means Equal: Why the Time for an Equal Rights Amendment is Now; Brass Band of the Western Reserve performed at the Hudson Bandstand; HHA awarded the Old Saint Mary Church on the Green with a historic marker; Tom Vince talks with the David Hudson Chapter DAR: A Look Back at the Difficult History of Women’s Education in Hudson.

Monday, March 8

8 a.m. Clinton Air Line RR

8:30 a.m. North of 60

9 a.m. Roundtable: Obesity

10 a.m. State of the City

11 a.m. HCF: Mental Health

Noon Rotary: Apollo’s Fire

1 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

2:30 p.m. Norman Rockwell

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Apollo’s Fire

7 p.m. North of 60: Nutrition

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. Clinton Air Line RR

8:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

9 p.m. Women’s Education

9:50 p.m. HCF Career Panel

10:30 p.m. BSA Troop 321

11 p.m. CC: Internet Equality

Tuesday, March 9

7 a.m. HLHS Boogie Woogie

8 a.m. CC: Innovation City

9 a.m. Good Day in Hudson

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. Women’s Education

Noon HLHS: ERA Now

1 p.m. Budini & Biscotti

2 p.m. Roundtable: Obesity

3 p.m. HCF: Mental Health

4:10 p.m. Old St. Mary’s

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Brass Band of WR

7 p.m. State of the City 2021

8 p.m. HHS Choir concert

9 p.m. HHS Band concert

10:15 p.m. Norman Rockwell

11:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

Wednesday, March 10

7 a.m. State of the City 2021

8 a.m. HLHS: ERA Now

9 a.m. Clinton Air Line RR

9:30 a.m. North of 60

10 a.m. Pinewood Derby

Noon HLHS: Charles Kenny

1 p.m. Brass Band of WR

2:30 p.m. HHS Choirs

3:45 p.m. Old St. Mary’s

4:30 p.m. HHS Bands

6 p.m. CC: Innovation City

7 p.m. Phun Phacts

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. Clinton Air Line RR

8:30 p.m. North of 60

9 p.m. Roundtable: Obesity

10 p.m. Rotary: Apollo’s Fire

11 p.m. CC: New Era Justice

Thursday, March 11

7 a.m. Pinewood Derby

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. State of the City 2021

11 a.m. Old St. Mary’s Church

11:30 a.m. Clinton Air Line RR

Noon HLHS: Budini & Biscotti

1 p.m. CC: New Era Justice

2 p.m. DAR: Women’s Education

3 p.m. HCF: Mental Health

4 p.m. HHS Choirs

5 p.m. North of 60: Nutrition

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Roundtable: Obesity

7:30 p.m. HHA: Centennial Celebration

8:30 p.m. HHS Band concert

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Dan White Sextet

Friday, March 12

7 a.m. Roundtable: Obesity

8 a.m. CC: Internet Equality

9 a.m. Brass Band of WR

10:30 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon Rotary: Apollo’s Fire

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. Norman Rockwell

3 p.m. State of the City 2021

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

6 p.m. HHA: Old St. Mary’s

6:40 p.m. Women’s Education

7:30 p.m. HLHS: Charles Kenny

8:30 p.m. Clinton Air Line RR

9 p.m. HHS Choir concert

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS Band concert

Saturday, March 13

7 a.m. CC: Innovation City

8 a.m. Pinewood Derby

10 a.m. HLHS: ERA Now

11 a.m. Boogie Woogie Kid

Noon DAR: Women’s Education

1 p.m. HHA: Centennial Celebration

2 p.m. Budini & Biscotti

3 p.m. HLHS: Charles Kenny

4 p.m. HHS Choir concert

5 p.m. Brass Band of WR

6:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

8 p.m. Clinton Air Line RR

8:30 p.m. HHS Band concert

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, March 14

7 a.m. CC: New Era Justice

8 a.m. HHA: Centennial Celebration

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. Clinton Air Line RR

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. State of the City 2021

3 p.m. Phun Phacts

3:30 p.m. Brass Band of WR

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Apollo’s Fire

7 p.m. North of 60: Nutrition

7:30 p.m. HHA: Centennial Celebration

8:30 p.m. HHS Band concert

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. HHA: Old St. Mary’s

11:10 p.m. Women’s Education