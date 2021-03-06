'Power of Attitude' topic of March 15 Job Search meeting

Kent Weeklies

The Hudson Job Search meeting for March 15 is on the “Power of Attitude in Your Job Search.” Marvin Montgomery will speak on the many times in life that we sit back and wait for good things to come our way. It’s inevitable that storms will come into our lives and there is nothing you can do to prevent the majority of them. They could be Health, Finances or Business related.

Montgomery will speak on the seven ways to maintain a Positive Attitude even when things are not going your way. He quotes Charles Swindoll who believes that “life is 10% what happens to a person and 90% how we react to it.”

Marvin Montgomery has presented sales training and customer service workshops for over 20 years and those who have attended refer to his uplifting, informative presentations as “Getting Marvinized.”

Hudson Job Search meets the first and third Monday evenings of each month at Christ Church Episcopal, 21 Aurora St., with sign-in and networking at 7 – 7:30 p.m. The meeting begins at 7:30 to 9 p.m. The meetings are free and open to the public no registration required. Dress is business casual.

Park behind the church and come through the double doors to the Parish Hall.

For more information go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org.