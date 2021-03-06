Fly fishing, concert part of library's programs

Kent Weeklies

VIRTUAL: An Evening with Mark Kurlansky, author of "The Unreasonable Virtue of Fly Fishing"

On Wednesday, March 10, at 7 p.m., the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Mark Kurlansky, author of "The Unreasonable Virtue of Fly Fishing." In a starred review, Kirkus Reviews notes that this book is “a thoroughly enjoyable mash-up of vivid memoir and fastidious, eccentric history.”

Historian Kurlansky’s lifelong love of the sport of fishing has taken him around the world, from the wilds of Alaska to Basque country, from the Catskills in New York to Oregon's Columbia River, from Ireland and Norway to Russia and Japan and he absorbed every fact, detail, and anecdote along the way. "The Unreasonable Virtue of Fly Fishing" marries Kurlansky's signature wide-ranging reach with a subject that has captivated him for a lifetime -- combining history, craft, and personal memoir to show readers, devotees of the sport or not, the necessity of experiencing nature's balm first-hand.

Kurlansky is the New York Times bestselling author of "Cod, Salt, Paper," "The Basque History of the World," "1968," "The Big Oyster," "International Night," "The Eastern Stars," "A Continent of Islands," and "The White Man in the Tree and Other Stories." He received the Dayton Literary Peace Prize for Nonviolence, Bon Appetit's Food Writer of the Year Award, the James Beard Award, and the Glenfiddich Award. Salt was a Los Angeles Times Book Prize finalist. He spent 10 years as Caribbean correspondent for the Chicago Tribune.

Copies of "The Unreasonable Virtue of Fly Fishing" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330-653-6658 x1010.

VIRTUAL: The Mandolin Meets Vivaldi

The Hudson Library & Historical Society will welcome John Reynolds & Company for a virtual concert titled The Mandolin Meets Vivaldi on Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m. The program will include the “Spring” and “Autumn” concerti from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, Vivaldi’s Double Mandolin Concerto, two sonatinas by Beethoven, and an aria arranged for mandolin, cello and strings from Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute.

This concert will premiere on the library’s Facebook page on Sunday, March 28, at 2 p.m. and will be available for streaming on the library's YouTube page anytime thereafter. Access the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HudsonLibrary.HistoricalSociety.

John Reynolds & Company musicians for this concert include John Reynolds, principal mandolin, Mark Polanka, mandolin, Timothy Staron, concertmaster, Shirley Keirnan, violin, Devon Caskey, viola, Greg Fiocco, cello, and Alexandre Marr, harpsichord and piano.

This concert is being sponsored by the Friends of the Hudson Library & Historical Society. For more information, email AskUs@hudson.lib.oh.us or visit hudsonlibrary.org.