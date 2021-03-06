Easter Egg Hunt on April 3 at Case-Barlow Farm

Kent Weeklies

On Saturday, April 3, promptly at 11 a.m., the Easter Bunny will return to Case-Barlow Farm in Hudson with a cart full of Easter eggs, just ready for the picking. The farm will be the site of thousands of eggs to collect for Easter egg hunters ages 10 and under. Divided into age groups, the kids, armed with their own Easter baskets, can collect their eggs, and then trade them in for an Easter Treat Bag.

The Case-Barlow Farm Easter Egg Hunt is an annual event. Sadly, it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Case-Barlow Farm members are looking forward to welcome children back to the farm for this year's event.

The Egg Hunt will be held rain or shine. Participants should dress for outdoor weather and wet field conditions. This event is put on by Case-Barlow Farm as a way to share the bicentennial farm with the larger community. The event is free to participants, but advanced registration is encouraged through the website, www.casebarlow.com. Registration will begin on March 15.

As always, donations to support the farm are accepted.

In addition to the Easter Egg hunt, families can enjoy a picture with the Easter Bunny. They can also take a moment and enjoy the beauty and tranquility of Hudson's very own outdoor masterpiece, the farm's approximately 5 acres and historic barn.

For more information, visit www.casebarlow.com. Case-Barlow Farm is a self-sustaining nonprofit organization managed and operated by volunteers and relies on community support. Case-Barlow Farm aims to be a regional model of historic preservation and adaptive reuse. We engage the community in an authentic interactive experience, offering a perspective of events, issues, and people of the Western Reserve from the past to the present.