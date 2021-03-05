Eating Smart, storytime at Cuyahoga Falls Library

Kent Weeklies

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Meditative Monday: Mandala painting - 3/8/2021 6 - 6:45 p.m.

Join us in this live, virtual class to create a dot mandala painting. Relax and unwind with this fun craft together. Grades 2 and up are welcome. This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library services and the State Library of Ohio. Registration is required.

Between the Ages Book Club - 3/9/2021 4 - 5 p.m.

Encourage your teens to enjoy Young Adult (YA) literature by attending this parent/teen book club. Any adult interested in YA literature is welcome. This month we are reading Lies We Tell Ourselves by Robin Talley. Registration required. Call the library to reserve your copy of the book.

Eating Smart, Being Active - 3/9/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

At this 9 program series learn how to make tasty, healthy meals and snacks. Discover how to stretch your food budget. Be inspired to move more. Part of Live Well @ Your Library series, presented by Lynette Brown, The Ohio State University Extension of Summit County. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

All-Ages Virtual Storytime - 3/10/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages. For safety purposes registration is required.

Mastering the Interview - 3/10/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Do you know what employers are looking for during an interview? This workshop will cover common interview questions, why employers ask them, and how to provide the answer they are looking for. Additionally, you will learn how prepare for the interview including: developing your own unique 30-second commercial, S.T.A.R. stories, how to dress to impress, and pre-interview preparations. Presented by OhioMeansJobs|Summit County. Registration required.

Library Hours: Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wednesday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Thursday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

- - Submitted by staff of the Cuyahoga Falls Library