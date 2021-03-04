Program to celebrate 100 years of Women's Suffrage

Kent Weeklies

In August, the nation celebrated the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guarantees American women the right to vote.

Hudson Heritage Association will honor the centennial of this monumental moment in history during its March program by featuring a special presentation from Leianne Neff Heppner, president and CEO of the Summit County Historical Society of Akron.

Neff Heppner’s presentation, “At the Summit: A Centennial Celebration,” will offer a fascinating look at the 200-year fight of American women to win the vote, from the colonial era through the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The program will be Thursday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the program will be virtual, airing on Hudson Community TV (Channel 1021) and HCTV’s online livestream (www.hudson.oh.us/1081/Watch-HCTV-Channels-Online). For those who miss the broadcast on March 11, the program will be rebroadcast throughout the month and then made available on HCTV’s online archives at www.tinyurl.com/HHAvideos.

Neff Heppner will also focus on the women of Ohio and Summit County who played crucial roles in the women’s suffrage and civil rights movements. “They were among the first women to run for office,” she said, “and they were some of the first elected women government leaders.”

That includes Victoria Woodhull, from Licking County, who in 1870 became the first female candidate for president of the United States; and Mary Paul, who in 1924 became the first woman to win a Summit County election.

“This presentation is going to be a fast-paced ride through history, so buckle up,” Neff Heppner added. “We hope it will inspire you to learn more about local women’s history.”

Neff Heppner has more than 25 years of experience in history and preservation, managing multiple construction, preservation and conservation projects. Currently, she is leading the Summit County Historical Society of Akron’s efforts to complete the third phase of a $1.3 million preservation project at the John Brown House. She also helped organize exhibits for Akron’s and Summit County’s 175th anniversaries.

“As is so often the case, momentous moments in American history have significant ties back to the people of the Western Reserve. American women’s pursuit of the right to vote is no exception,” said Chris Bach, President of Hudson Heritage Association. “Leianne Neff Heppner’s passion for history and engaging style are going to bring it all to life.”

LetOhioWomenVote.jpg: This illustration, created in 1912 by the National Women’s Trade Union League, became a popular postcard for supporters of women’s suffrage in Ohio.