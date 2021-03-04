Preschool News

Kent Weeklies

Treehouse Preschool

Treehouse Preschool has been located in First Congregational Church of Tallmadge since 1974, teaching young children as they prepare for kindergarten.

There are classes for 2 ½ year olds which is a parent modeling class and 3-5 year olds. Preschoolers learn their colors, shapes, number, writing, reading skills, critical thinking, social and emotional skills all through playing and interacting with children and teachers.The program is 2 hours and 15 minutes 3 days a week (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday). The preschool offers both a morning program and an afternoon program for these 3 classes.

The Me and My parent classroom uses parents or grandparents as a role model in the classroom. The youngest students learn to interact with the teacher, students and what a classroom is all about. A daily theme is planned to expand their eager minds to learn about friends, taking turns and being patient.

Registration is now open; call the office or email if you would like more information or set up a tour. You can reach the office at 330-630-0704 wbrownfcc@sbcglobal.net . More information, videos and registration can also be found on the website, www.treehousepreschool.com.

The preschool is also hiring new staff for the fall 2021 school year. If interested in teaching at Treehouse, you can send a cover letter and resume to Wendy at wbrownfcc@sbcglobal.net until March 26. All applicants must have a high school degree but college degree with early childhood experience is encouraged.