College Notes

Miami University fall graduates

Miami University awarded degrees to students during virtual fall commencement on Dec. 11, 2020

Sarah Bender of Twinsburg graduated with a Master of Arts degree, majoring in Biology

Brianna Bober of Twinsburg graduated Cum Laudewith a B.S. in Business degree, majoring in Marketing

Aaron McCarthy of Twinsburg graduated with a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health degree, majoring in Sport Leadership & Management

Madeline Milano of Aurora graduated with a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health degree, majoring in Kinesiology

Meghana Muvva of Twinsburg graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Psychology

Jackson Polish of Twinsburg graduated Cum Laudewith a B.S. in Kinesiology & Health degree, majoring in Sport Leadership & Management

Rashmi Hasyagar receives degree from Georgia Tech

Rashmi Hasyagar of Twinsburg has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Hasyagar was among approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students who earned their degrees during the Fall 2020 semester and were recognized during the Institute's 259th Commencement exercises Dec. 11-12, 2020, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Anthony Doljac named to Dean's List at Georgia Tech

Anthony Doljac of Twinsburg made the Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Local students named to Baldwin Wallace University Dean's List

The following local students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl. Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the Dean's List.

Haydn Carreras of Twinsburg, a graduate of Twinsburg High School majoring in finance.

Bryce Posner of Aurora, a graduate of Aurora High School majoring in accounting.

Naaraha Sanders of Twinsburg, a graduate of Twinsburg High School majoring in early childhood education.

Cori Slaw of Aurora, a graduate of Aurora High School majoring in environmental science.

Vicki Slone of Twinsburg, a graduate of Twinsburg High School majoring in criminal justice.

Jack Swanson of Twinsburg, a graduate of Twinsburg High School majoring in psychology.