Garden Club to hold annual series on native plants

As part of its Education Series, the Twinsburg Garden Club will host its 7th Annual Native Plants Garden With a Purpose this year.

This year the program will be held on Zoom in collaboration with the Twinsburg Library. There will be three programs held a month apart. The first in the series will take place on Thursday, March 18, 7 p.m. Denise Ellsworth, Program Director, Honeybee and Native Pollinator Education Ohio State Department of Entomology, will speak on “Landscapes for Pollinators.”

On Thursday, April 15, at 7 p.m., Judy Semroc, Conservation Specialist, Cleveland Museum of Natural History, will be speaking on “A Common Bond: The Fascinating World of Insect & Plant Interactions.”

The final presentation will be held on Thursday, May 20, when Judy Semroc will present a program on “Important Late Summer and Fall Plantings to Aid Pollinators and Migratory Species.”

Registration is required. Visit http://go.osu.edu/twins or call 330-425-4268 Ext. 2. For more information, contact Sue Davis at 330-697-7818 or at Davis4233@roadrunner.com. You can also find additional information on the Twinsburg Garden Club website www.twinsburg-garden-club.com or the Twinsburg Public Library website www.twinsburglibrary.org.