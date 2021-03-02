Programs for all ages at Twinsburg Library

Kent Weeklies

YOUTH SERVICES

StoryWalk® - Mondays - Saturdays

Take a self-guided StoryWalk® in the Children’s Department. A different one is featured each week! Stop by the Children’s desk to pick up a craft to take home (while supplies last).

Grab & Go Kit - Monday, March 8

Register at twinsburglibrary.libcal.com/event/7470874 to reserve a kit that includes everything you will need to make your very own dragon egg! Grades 7-12.

Coffee for a Cause

Calling all teens in grades 7-12! Join our annual charity event featuring your music, poetry, drama, and comedy acts. Deadline for entries extended to Monday, March 15.

Virtual event premieres on Saturday, March 27 at 6 p.m. Get all the details at twinsburglibrary.libcal.com/event/7492272

ADULT SERVICES

Open Mic Cast - Wednesday, March 3, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Adults and teens can meet up on Zoom to play their favorite songs from home. This month's challenge: songs with the name of a woman in the title or lyrics OR songs by Neil Diamond. You choose! Registration is required.

COVID-19 Vaccine Q&A with Summa Health Doctors - Monday, March 8, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Join us for this virtual session with Dr. Shanu Agarwal, Dr. Thomas Alexander, and Dr. Thomas File from Summa Health. They will be answering your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Questions must be submitted prior to the program. Email to librarian@twinsburglibrary.org with the subject line "Covid Vaccine Question". Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom login information.

Medicare 101 - Thursday, March 11, 6 - 7 p.m.

Are you new to Medicare? Turning 65 soon? Leaving a company plan? This seminar will help you to understand Medicare Parts A, B, and D, what they cover, and what they don't. You will also learn about Medicare Supplements and Advantage Plans. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom login information.