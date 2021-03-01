Twinsburg Public Library events and programs

Kent Weeklies

Twinsburg Public Library expands hours

Twinsburg Public Library and its Drive-Up Window have expanded hours!.Visit Monday – Thursday from 9:30 am – 8 pm and Friday and Saturday from 10 am - 6 pm. Services remain limited, and visits may not exceed one hour.

Facial coverings must be worn in the Library even if you have received the COVID-19 vaccination. The library offers accommodations and options for those who are unable to wear a face covering. Visit www.twinsburglibrary.org/covid-19-accommodations.

Patrons are strongly encouraged to phone ahead or check www.twinsburglibrary.org for the most up-to-date information. Contact the library director with any questions or concerns.

YOUTH SERVICES

Craft Your Story - Now through Friday, Feb. 26

Children from birth to Grade 6 are invited to participate in our virtual Winter Reading Club. Learn more at www.twinsburglibrary.org/winter-reading-club-2021.

StoryWalk® - Mondays - Saturdays

Take a self-guided StoryWalk® in the Children’s Department. A different one is featured each week. Stop by the Children’s desk to pick up a craft to take home (while supplies last).

Virtual Story Time - Wednesday, Feb. 3, 6:30 – 7 pm

Join us for a live story time online. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link.

Grab & Go Craft Kit for Teens - Friday, Feb. 5, 10 am – 6 pm

Register to pick up a beaded bookmark kit (while supplies last). Grades 7-12.

Great Backyard Bird Count 2021 - Thursday, Feb. 11, 9:30 am – 8 pm

Do you have at least 15 minutes to spare from Friday, Feb. 12 - Monday, Feb. 15? Then, you can become a citizen scientist! Count the birds you see in your own backyard and help researchers learn more about bird populations. Free journals provided to participate in this annual worldwide event! Registration is required. Grades K-6.

ADULT SERVICES

Open Mic Cast - Wednesday, Feb. 3, 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Adults and teens can meet up on Zoom to play their favorite songs from home. This month's challenge: Love Songs, of course! Registration is required.

Featured Film Fridays - Fridays, Feb. 5-26

We’re featuring a film each week that celebrates Black History Month. Watch for free from the comfort of your home using our Kanopy subscription on your computer, smart TV, or mobile device. A Twinsburg library card is required.

BLAX Museum: A Tribute to Art and Excellence

Watch a series of special, virtual performances by Michelle R. Smith & Friends. Visit the Library’s YouTube channel for a new performance every Saturday in February. Local artists will honor notable black figures in American history and culture.

- Submitted by the staff of the Twinsburg Public Library