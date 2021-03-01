Round-up at Dairy Queen to help Bulldog Bags
During the month of March, that special treat or meal that you enjoy at the Stow Dairy Queen could help food insufficient children and families in Stow-Munroe Falls.
Customers of the Stow Dairy Queen will be asked if they would like to “round-up” their order and their change would be donated to Bulldog Bags Inc., an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that addresses food insecurity in children and families in the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District through its programs: Bulldog Bags provide bags of supplemental food two times a month to eligible children; Bulldog Cupboards at the middle and high schools have breakfast and lunch items for children referred by staff; Bulldog Pantry at the high school that provides boxes of perishable and non-perishable food to families experiencing a dire need; and Bulldog Boxes (summer program) that provide boxes of food in family-sized portions one time a month to families of children eligible for Bulldog Bags and who register for them.
For more information, email bulldogbags44224@gmail.com or visit www.bulldogbags.org.