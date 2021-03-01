Library to have book sale on March 6

Kent Weeklies

Adult Programs

Friends of the Library Bag Sale - Saturday, March 6, 11 am-2 pm

Join the Friends of Nordonia Hills Branch Library for a grab and go book sale. Books will be sold in sealed bags, grouped by genre, on a first come, first served basis. Each bag will contain ten books. $5 a bag, cash only. Masks and social distancing will be required for book sale shoppers.

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion.

Monday, March 8, 2 pm "The View From Alameda Island" by Robyn Carr

Preparing Your Estate Plan - Thursday, March 18, 6-8 pm

Join Financial Advisor Jennifer Bowen, as she explains the basic steps of planning your estate, including the importance of wills, trusts, beneficiary designations and other methods to handle your estate according to your goals. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Thursday, March 11, 2 pm T"he Vanishing Half "by Britt Bennett

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Mystery Book Discussion

Join us to discuss a good mystery – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Wednesday, March 24, 6 pm "Long Bright River" by Liz Moore

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Writers Guild of Nordonia Hills - Wednesday, March 17, 6:30 p.m.

Writers wanted! New writers and old hands welcome - fiction, nonfiction, and everything in between. Have your work critiqued and give feedback to others in a fun and friendly environment – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link. Please bring a sample of your work to share.

Children’s Programs

Take it Make it Popsicle Stick Harmonica - March 1-31

It only takes a few items to start making your own music. Craft kits are available at the Nordonia Hills Library.

Baby Time - Thursdays, March 11, March 18, 10:15 am.

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles, followed by a playtime.

Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time - Thursdays, March 11, March 18, 11:15 am.

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with two-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

School Age Programs

After School Program - Wednesday, March 10, 4 pm

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an after school activity. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

March 10 – No-sew sock worm. Craft Kits will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library after March 1.

Messy Monday - Monday March 22, 6 pm

Join us for some virtual messy fun. Register and will receive a link in your email through a Zoom invite to join the programs. Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

March 22 - Bubble Wrap Printing- Cut different shapes or designs out of bubble wrap and cardboard. Then we will add some paint to make different printings on canvas. Craft kits will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library after March 12.

Teen Programs

Tween Take Make It Shamrock Pin - March 1-31

Make a shamrock pin and always have something green for Saint Patrick's Day. You can pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Library starting March 1, while supplies last.

Teen Turn Out

Every month we'll try something new. Maybe a craft or a recipe or a skill you can take with you out into the world. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. Craft kit will be available 2 weeks before each program.

March 9, 6:30 pm - We’ll create a Knots and Beads Bracelet.