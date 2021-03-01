Library Foundation funds lighting, carpeting improvements

Kent Weeklies

The Foundation of the Twinsburg Public Library had hoped to host a mini-golf fundraiser in 2020 that would have generated funds to re-carpet the Teen and Children’s areas of the Sheller Wing, but because of social distancing restrictions, the event was postponed. The organization was determined to help the library in anyway it could and decided to go ahead with the carpeting project anyway.

As the group walked the library grounds after a meeting, members realized that the parking lot and building lighting were very dim, creating a safety hazard for patrons and staff. So, the Foundation chose to fund a lighting project, too. Once the library's board of tustees accepted the Foundation’s gifts, Emery Electric of Twinsburg was chosen for the lighting project and D&R Commercial Flooring and Library Design Associates were selected for the carpeting project.

The lighting project took place in December of 2020 and included the labor and materials for retrofitting 14 parking light heads, several wall globes, wall packs, ground, and can lights to LED lighting. Two additional wall packs were added. Steve Blatt of Emery Electric oversaw the $23,957.00 project. The new lighting makes it safer for patrons and staff when leaving the building and in crossing the parking lot. The updated lighting also makes the use of the Drive-Up Window safer after dusk.

The carpeting project involved both the disassembly and assembly of 109 sections of shelving and the relocation of furniture and accessories. The flooring work required the removal and disposal of the 18-year-old broadloom carpet. The corridor, teen room, and children’s room carpet required 8,832 square feet of tiles. The entire project was accomplished in five days. The colors and styles chosen included wayfinding, defined spaces, and a woodland motif for Children’s Place that includes “green moss” to reflect the department’s future woodland animal theme. The entire flooring project cost $57,388.00 of which $14,768.00 went to Library Design Associates and $42,620.00 went to D&R Commercial Flooring.

The total Foundation gift valued at $81,345.00 made important and needed facility upgrades that would have been difficult to attain within the library’s current building and repair fund. The Foundation serves as a catalyst, matching the special interest of potential donors with specific needs of the Library. Its mission is to provide resources for the library to develop its collections and services that the library would otherwise be unable to provide for the community. The Foundation invests funds that are acquired through both fundraisers and bequests.

For more information, contact Laura Leonard, director, at 330-425-4268 x5. The mini-golf event has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2.