After Prom fundraiser is virtual night at the races

Help support The Nordonia Class of 2021 After Prom Fundraiser and have a fun family activity. Join other Nordonia families for a virtual night at the races with virtual horses to raise money for The Class of 2021 After Prom on Friday, March 19, from 8 to 9 p.m. Last day to purchase is March 12.

There are 3Ways To Play: Choose 1 Or All 3

(1) Event Ticket $50 includes race entry, $30 in betting money and one 50/50 ticket.

(2) Additional 50/50 Tickets $1 each or 6 for $5.

(3) Name Your Own Horse Horses - cost $50 to name. Only eight will be sold, so purchase them fast. Each named horse will show up in all six races. Pick a funny name or advertise your business.

Want dinner and don’t feel like cooking the night of the virtual race? Organizers have teamed up with Dos Coronas. Call in your carry-out orders at 330-908-0044 by Thursday, March 18. Specify your pickup time. Payment will be collected at pickup. Be sure to mention Nordonia After Prom when placing your order and 10% of the proceeds will be donated to the After Prom Fundraiser.

Prizes will be awarded to the top 5 people with the most winnings at the end of the night.

Event Tickets, 50/50 Tickets and Horses can be purchased through Cheddar Up. https://my.cheddarup.com/c/knight-at-the-races-virtual.

Questions Contact Kristen Chilton (chilton6222@roadrunner.com), Chris Grams (mjcmgrams@yahoo.com) or Tracey Hover (thehov@roadrunner.com)