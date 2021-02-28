Celebrate Aurora's cityhood with a scavenger hunt

Submitted content

Aurora was declared an official city on March 20, 1971. To celebrate, the City of Aurora in collaboration with the Aurora Historical Society is sponsoring a scavenger hunt that will have you following clues to locate historical locations in the city. Individuals or small groups can participate in the Go for Gold Scavenger Hunt anytime between March 12 and March 19.

More information and the “clue” to get started are posted on the City’s Parks & Recreation’s website at www.auroraoh.com. Prizes will be awarded and winners will be announced on March 20.