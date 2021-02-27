HCTV to offer presentation of 2021 State of the City

Kent Weeklies

The March edition of Good Day in Hudson welcomes Brian Suntken, pastor of Community of Saint John, HHS music department volunteer, and producer of many videos, including “Inspirational Stories of Hope in Chaotic Times”. Guest Phil Keren, reporter for the Hudson Hub-Times, discusses the paper’s new format, and how he got to where he is including some time in radio.

2021 State of the City “Unity & Resilience / Innovation & Results” by City Manager Jane Howington airs with updates from Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce President Nicole Alverson.

On Wednesday and Thursday evenings, starting at 6:30 pm, the Hudson High School Music Department will livestream virtually-distanced concert performances by the Choirs and the Bands.

Budini & Biscotti with Stephanie Paganini, Executive Director, International Culinary Arts & Sciences Institute is a virtual presentation for the Hudson Library & Historical Society.

Hudson Rotary Club: Dr. Sarah Adams, Akron Children’s Hospital, “COVID and Its Effects on Your Kid/Grandkids.”

Forum 360 discusses health disparities and how to improve health equity with guests Elizabeth Foster MPH and Karen Leith PhD, hosted by Hudsonite Pat Simons.

The Pinewood Derby of Cub Scout Pack 3322 airs this week on HCTV.

City Club of Cleveland presents two forums: “The Republican Reckoning: The Future of the Party Post-Trump” with Republican political strategists Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller; a conversation with Justin M. Bibb, mayoral candidate of the city of Cleveland.

My Funny Valentine cabaret fundraiser performance features songs from the Great American Songbook in support of The Shelter for Battered Women in Akron.

HCTV Archives: Hudson Profile of Ken Reichel; Porch Stories; “Untold Stories from Troop 321” by Andy Morse; The Dan White Sextet recorded at Musica in Akron; “Flowering Trees” by Rob Cowie of Suncrest Gardens for Hudson Garden Club; KBtime features Indian Cooking with Spicy By Nature; Freedom Brass Band performed in 2018; Tom Vince presents “Abe Lincoln and John Brown: A Comparison of Two Dynamic and Similar Lives.”

Monday, March 1

8 a.m. State of the City 2021

9 a.m. Pinewood Derby

11 a.m. Budini & Biscotti

Noon Rotary: Dr. Adams

1 p.m. Profile: Ken Reichel

2:30 p.m. Flowering Trees

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Dr. Adams

7 p.m. North of 60: Maag

7:30 p.m. BSA Troop 321

8 p.m. State of the City 2021

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. CC: Republicans

11 p.m. KBtime: Spicy

Tuesday, March 2

7 a.m. CC: Republicans

8 a.m. Budini & Biscotti

9 a.m. Vince: Lincoln & Brown

10 a.m. North of 60: Maag

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. CC: Justin Bibb

Noon The Dan White Sextet

1 p.m. Flowering Trees

2:30 p.m. Freedom Brass

4 p.m. CC: Republicans

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Forum 360

6 p.m. Pinewood Derby

8 p.m. State of the City 2021

9 p.m. Profile: Ken Reichel

10:30 p.m. BSA Troop 321

11 p.m. Good Day Hudson

Wednesday, March 3

7 a.m. CC: Justin Bibb

8 a.m. Profile: Ken Reichel

9:30 a.m. Forum 360

10 a.m. State of the City 2021

11 a.m. Good Day in Hudson

Noon. CC: Republicans

1 p.m. KBtime: Spicy

2 p.m. Budini & Biscotti

3 p.m. Vince: Lincoln & Brown

4 p.m. Porch Stories

5 p.m. Flowering Trees

6:30 p.m. HHS CONCERT OF CHOIRS – LIVE

8:30 p.m. BSA Troop 321

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. Rotary: Dr. Adams

11 p.m. Dan White Sextet

Thursday, March 4

7 a.m. Pinewood Derby

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. Budini & Biscotti

11 a.m. CC: Republicans

Noon Vince: Lincoln & John Brown

1 p.m. Profile: Ken Reichel

2:30 p.m. Forum 360

3 p.m. Dan White Sextet

4 p.m. State of the City 2021

5 p.m. North of 60: Maag

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. HHS BANDS CONCERT – LIVE

9 p.m. My Funny Valentine

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Good Day Hudson

Friday, March 5

7 a.m. Lincoln & Brown

8 a.m. Freedom Brass Band

9:30 a.m. North of 60

10 a.m. State of the City 2021

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon Rotary: Dr. Adam

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. Flowering Trees

3 p.m. CC: Justin Bibb

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

6 p.m. Forum 360

6:30 p.m. Troop 321

7 p.m. HHS Concert of Choirs

8 p.m. State of the City 2021

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Profile: Reichel

Saturday, March 6

7 a.m. CC: Justin Bibb

8 a.m. Budini & Biscotti

9 a.m. Pinewood Derby

11 a.m. My Funny Valentine

Noon The Dan White Sextet

1 p.m. State of the City 2021

2 p.m. KBtime: Spicy

3 p.m. Freedom Brass Band

4:30 p.m. Flowering Trees

6 p.m. Profile: Ken Reichel

7:30 p.m. Lincoln & Brown

8:30 p.m. Forum 360

9 p.m. HHS Concert of Choirs

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, March 7

7 a.m. Budini & Biscotti

8 a.m. CC: Republicans

8:30 a.m. North of 60

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. BSA Troop 321

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. North of 60

2:30 p.m. Profile: Ken Reichel

4 p.m. My Funny Valentine

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Dr. Adams

7 p.m. HHS Concert of Choirs

8 p.m. State of the City 2021

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Freedom Brass