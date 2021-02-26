Seniors at Independence Village in Aurora celebrate Fat Tuesday with Mardi Gras party

Submitted content

Independence Village of Aurora residents and staff admitted to needing a good afternoon nap following their Mardi Gras party.

Chef Rich Douglas spoiled the residents with traditional Cajun shrimp etoufee and rice, muffuletta dip, cajun sausage rolls, andouille sausage potatoes, bacon gougeres, crab and corn hush puppies, bourbon street onion petals, and flatbreads. They also got a choice of sauces including garlic aioli, remoulade, and spice mustard. For dessert, they enjoyed jester hat cupcakes and cinnamon sugar beignets. In addition to the great food, violinist Mary Beth Ions provided live entertainment.

Independence Village of Aurora is located at 505 S. Chillicothe Road in Aurora. To learn more about Independence Village, call 330-562-1750.