Area teens donate masks to Haven of Rest Ministries

Teens from the Jack and Jill of America Inc., Akron Chapter donated more than 40 masks to the Haven of Rest Ministries recently.

Back in the fall, the teens sold masks as part of a community service project fundraiser. For every mask they sold, they received a mask to donate to essential workers.

The teens decided to donate their masks to employees at the Haven of Rest ministries, an Akron based non-profit that helps the homeless.

Jack and Jill of America Inc. is an organization of mothers dedicated to raising the next generation of African American leaders while enhancing the lives of all children. The Akron Chapter, which serves Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne Counties including the cities of Akron, Twinsburg and Macedonia, has been serving the community since 1963.

For more information, contact Darrielle Snipes, Akron Chapter Editor at 202-486-1039 or snipesdja@gmail.com.