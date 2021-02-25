Hudson Library: Irish Cream Cheesecake, yoga and storytelling

Kent Weeklies

Virtual: Irish Cream Cheesecake with Annie’s Signature Sweets

On Wednesday, March 17 at 7 p.m., the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual cooking program with Ann LoParo, Pastry Chef and Owner of Annie's Signature Sweets in Cleveland, Ohio. LoParo will demonstrate how to make Irish Cream Cheesecake.

LoParo is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, North Carolina. She started her business, Annie’s Signature Sweets, in August 2017 and began teaching baking classes in February 2018. Annie is super passionate about baking and connecting with students who love to learn, enjoy experiences, and are excited to learn about baking. Her classes have been featured in Country Living Magazine and Parade Magazine, and she has taught students in person and on Zoom all over the world.

Registration is required to attend on Zoom and a valid email must be provided at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to join the class using Zoom before the program. This program will be recorded and available on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages. To register, please visit the library's website at hudsonlibrary.org. For more information, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330-653-6658 x1010.

Virtual Gentle Yoga Flow with Jodi Fill

The Hudson Library & Historical Society will offer a six-week session of virtual gentle yoga flow classes for all levels at 10 a.m. on Tuesday mornings March 9, 16, 23, 30 and April 6 and 13. Classes are taught by certified yoga teacher, Jodi Fill, and each lasts approximately 60 minutes. Registration is required for each class. To register, visit hudsonlibrary.org. Participants will receive a confirmation email after registration that will include an invitation to join the presentation, hosted on Zoom.

This series is sponsored by Hudson Library & Historical Society Board of Trustees. If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or leave a message at 330-653-6658 x1010.

Virtual: Visual Storytelling with Artist Salli Swindell

Join local artist and illustrator Salli Swindell for a virtual art workshop on visual storytelling at the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. Whether you are a professional illustrator or an amateur doodler, Swindell will demonstrate her technique used for visual storytelling. This virtual course is designed to help you create an illustration by using a design method Swindell calls "Nestle In & Draw Close." For this course you will only need paper, pencil, eraser and a few colored pencils. We will start by brainstorming ideas. From there we will use written prompts, sketching and color selection to create a finished sketch. After the class, you will be able to complete your illustration using any medium or art technique.

Swindell began freelancing after working for 10 years at American Greetings. She has illustrated thousands of greeting cards and patterns-eight of which have been nominated for a Louie Award and four have won. Swindell and her brother, Nate Padavick are the founders of They Draw & Cook and They Draw & Travel, the Internet's largest collection of illustrated recipes and maps from artists around the world.

Registration for this free, virtual program with a valid email address at https://www.hudsonlibrary.org/ . Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, before the program begins. If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330-653-6658 x1010.