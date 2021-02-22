Silver Lake Garden Club updates

Kent Weeklies

Even though we still cannot have our monthly membership meetings because of the ongoing corona virus mandates, the board is holding their meetings via conference call to keep our club going. The following are a few items covered at the Feb. 8 meeting we would like to share with our members:

Officers for 2021: President: Nancy Gray; Vice president: Carol Steiner; Treasurer: Louise Heydorn; Program chairman: Carol Eber; Historian: Donna Rolando; Secretary: Deborah Dean: Corresponding Secretary: Pat Troyer.

The Festival Committee is considering having a modified Festival this year, but, it will depend on the health guidelines set up by the state. It is our hope we can have this yearly event for the villagers since it is not only a yearly tradition for over 30 years and a great community get together, but, it also is the main fund raiser for the beautification of the Village with the plantings of the many islands. Also, In past years the generous donations we received from many villagers has been of great help for this purpose and much appreciated.

At this time a reminder that we are collecting the $20.00 membership dues. Please make check out to Silver Lake Garden Club and mail before March 15 to Silver Lake Garden Club, Silver Lake Village Hall, 2961 Kent Rd. Silver Lake, Ohio 44224.

— Submitted by Elizabeth Hays