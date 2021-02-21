HCTV to broadcast State of the City, cabaret fundraiser

Kent Weeklies

• The State of the City 2021 presentation will be shown LIVE on HCTV Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and repeated on Sunday evening at 8 p.m.

• “The Boogie Woogie Kid” Matthew Ball presented a concert of New Orleans, Boogie-Woogie, and Swing Dance era tunes in a virtual concert for Hudson Library & Historical Society, on HCTV this week.

• My Funny Valentine cabaret fundraiser features the musical talents of Jacob Moore, tenor, Brian Suntken, baritone, and Anne Wilson on piano performing songs from the Great American Songbook, sponsored by The Community of Saint John in support of The Shelter for Battered Women in Akron.

• Hudson’s Got Talent! is a community-wide virtual talent showcase put together by Team Explorers of the 2021 Students of the Year campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) showcasing talent acts, guest speakers, and information about the impact of blood cancer and the LLS organization.

• Protecting and Improving Your Mental Health is a panel of local experts discussing warning signs of mental stress and offering some local resources. Presented by Hudson Community Foundation.

• Cleveland’s Millionaire Row presents the extravagance of Euclid Avenue in the mid 1880s-1930s by storyteller Dan Ruminski. Presented by Hudson Heritage Association.

• Hudson Community First presents the Virtual Career Panel featuring presentations by Katie Bruno HHS’81; Kelsey Greissing WRA’10; Beth Carter Zeleznikar HHS’07; Nick Gasbarro WRA’11; and Laurie Hickin Broadwater HHS’81.

• North of 60 talks with Hudson City Cemetery Sexton Randy Maag about Hudson cemeteries.

• Hudson Rotary Club presents Rob McGregor, M.D. Chief Medical Officer of Akron Children’s Hospital.

• Forum 360 visits Halle Capers, woman construction worker, about her occupation in “steel toed stilettos”.

• City Club of Cleveland’s two forums: a panel discussion of what it takes to overthrow a democracy and what happened in the U.S. on January 6; and, Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) adopted a new policy that considers economic development, environmental justice, quality of life, transit and bike use, and racial equity, discussed by two local mayors and the director of NOACA.

• HCTV Archives: Hudson Trolley Tour with Tom Vince; Energy Efficiency in Your Old House by the Heritage Home Program of Cleveland Restoration Society; Strongsville Community Band concert on the Bandstand 2018; HHS Football 2020 vs Bedford; Mark Price talks about his book Lost Akron; Marty Hills is interviewed by Anne Jennings; Music from the Buckeye State presents Verve 2018; Heritage Home Program advises on Energy Efficiency in Your Old Home.

Monday, February 22

9 a.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!

10:10 a.m. Marty Hills

10:30 a.m. Lost Akron

11 a.m. CC: SmartGrowth

Noon Rotary: McGregor, M.D.

1 p.m. HCF: Mental Health

2:10 p.m. Trolley Tour

3 p.m. MfBS: Verve!

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: McGregor

7 p.m. North of 60: Maag

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. My Funny Valentine

9 p.m. HHA: Millionaires Row

10 p.m. Good Day Hudson

11 p.m. CC: Coups

Tuesday, February 23

7 a.m. CC: Smart Growth

8 a.m. Hudson Trolley Tour

9 a.m. Good Day Hudson

10 a.m. Lost Akron

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. CC: Coups

Noon HCF: Mental Health

1 p.m. HCF: Career Panel

2 p.m. My Funny Valentine

3 p.m. MfBS: Verve!

4 p.m. HHA: Millionaires

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson

6:30 p.m. Strongsville Band

7:50 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!

9 p.m. HCF: Mental Health

10 p.m. Old Home Insulation

11 p.m. MfBS: Verve!

Wednesday, February 24

7 a.m. Strongsville Band 2018

8:30 a.m. Lost Akron

9 a.m. MfBS: Verve!

10 a.m. HHA: Millionaires Row

11:30 a.m. STATE OF THE CITY Live

1 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

2 p.m. Old Home Insulation

3 p.m. HHS: Alice’s Adventures

5 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!

6:15 p.m. Martha McVay Hills

6:30 p.m. North of 60: Maag

7 p.m. Lost Akron

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. HLHS: Boogie Woogie

9 p.m. My Funny Valentine

10 p.m. Rotary: McGregor

11 p.m. HCF: Mental Health

Thursday, February 25

7 a.m. MfBS: Verve!

8 a.m. CC: Smart Growth

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. HHS: Alice’s Adventures

Noon. HLHS Boogie Woogie Kid

1 p.m. Hudson Trolley Tour

2 p.m. HCF: Mental Health

3 p.m. HCF: Career Panel

3:45 p.m. Martha Hills

4 p.m. City Club: Coups

5 p.m. North of 60: Maag

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Lost Akron

7 p.m. Hudson Trolley Tour

7:50 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!

9 p.m. HHA: Millionaires

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. CC: Smart Growth

Friday, February 26

7 a.m. HCF: Mental Health

8:20 a.m. HCF: Career Panel

9 a.m. HHS Football vs Bedford

Noon Rotary: McGregor

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. Lost Akron

2 p.m. MfBS: Verve!

3 p.m. Hudson Trolley Tour

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. HCF: Career Panel

6:50 p.m. Mental Health

8 p.m. My Funny Valentine

9 p.m. Boogie Woogie Kid

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. HCF: Career Panel

11:30 p.m. Old House

Saturday, February 27

7 a.m. City Club: Coups

8 a.m. Lost Akron

8:30 a.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!

9:40 a.m. Strongsville Band

11 a.m. Boogie Woogie Kid

Noon. City Club: Smart Growth

1 p.m. Alice’s Adventures

3 p.m. HHS Football vs Bedford

5:45 p.m. Martha McVay Hills

6 p.m. Boogie Woogie Kid

7 p.m. Good Day Hudson

8 p.m. HCF: Career Panel

8:50 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, February 28

7 a.m. CC: Smart Growth

8 a.m. Old House Insulation

8:30 a.m. North of 60

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. Martha McVay Hills

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. Lost Akron

2:30 p.m. Forum 360

3 p.m. Alice’s Adventures

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: McGregor

7 p.m. North of 60: Maag

7:30 p.m. Martha Hills

8 p.m. State of the City 2021

9 p.m. My Funny Valentine

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Lost Akron

11 p.m. Boogie Woogie Kid