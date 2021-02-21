HCTV to broadcast State of the City, cabaret fundraiser
• The State of the City 2021 presentation will be shown LIVE on HCTV Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and repeated on Sunday evening at 8 p.m.
• “The Boogie Woogie Kid” Matthew Ball presented a concert of New Orleans, Boogie-Woogie, and Swing Dance era tunes in a virtual concert for Hudson Library & Historical Society, on HCTV this week.
• My Funny Valentine cabaret fundraiser features the musical talents of Jacob Moore, tenor, Brian Suntken, baritone, and Anne Wilson on piano performing songs from the Great American Songbook, sponsored by The Community of Saint John in support of The Shelter for Battered Women in Akron.
• Hudson’s Got Talent! is a community-wide virtual talent showcase put together by Team Explorers of the 2021 Students of the Year campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) showcasing talent acts, guest speakers, and information about the impact of blood cancer and the LLS organization.
• Protecting and Improving Your Mental Health is a panel of local experts discussing warning signs of mental stress and offering some local resources. Presented by Hudson Community Foundation.
• Cleveland’s Millionaire Row presents the extravagance of Euclid Avenue in the mid 1880s-1930s by storyteller Dan Ruminski. Presented by Hudson Heritage Association.
• Hudson Community First presents the Virtual Career Panel featuring presentations by Katie Bruno HHS’81; Kelsey Greissing WRA’10; Beth Carter Zeleznikar HHS’07; Nick Gasbarro WRA’11; and Laurie Hickin Broadwater HHS’81.
• North of 60 talks with Hudson City Cemetery Sexton Randy Maag about Hudson cemeteries.
• Hudson Rotary Club presents Rob McGregor, M.D. Chief Medical Officer of Akron Children’s Hospital.
• Forum 360 visits Halle Capers, woman construction worker, about her occupation in “steel toed stilettos”.
• City Club of Cleveland’s two forums: a panel discussion of what it takes to overthrow a democracy and what happened in the U.S. on January 6; and, Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) adopted a new policy that considers economic development, environmental justice, quality of life, transit and bike use, and racial equity, discussed by two local mayors and the director of NOACA.
• HCTV Archives: Hudson Trolley Tour with Tom Vince; Energy Efficiency in Your Old House by the Heritage Home Program of Cleveland Restoration Society; Strongsville Community Band concert on the Bandstand 2018; HHS Football 2020 vs Bedford; Mark Price talks about his book Lost Akron; Marty Hills is interviewed by Anne Jennings; Music from the Buckeye State presents Verve 2018; Heritage Home Program advises on Energy Efficiency in Your Old Home.
Monday, February 22
9 a.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!
10:10 a.m. Marty Hills
10:30 a.m. Lost Akron
11 a.m. CC: SmartGrowth
Noon Rotary: McGregor, M.D.
1 p.m. HCF: Mental Health
2:10 p.m. Trolley Tour
3 p.m. MfBS: Verve!
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Rotary: McGregor
7 p.m. North of 60: Maag
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. My Funny Valentine
9 p.m. HHA: Millionaires Row
10 p.m. Good Day Hudson
11 p.m. CC: Coups
Tuesday, February 23
7 a.m. CC: Smart Growth
8 a.m. Hudson Trolley Tour
9 a.m. Good Day Hudson
10 a.m. Lost Akron
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. CC: Coups
Noon HCF: Mental Health
1 p.m. HCF: Career Panel
2 p.m. My Funny Valentine
3 p.m. MfBS: Verve!
4 p.m. HHA: Millionaires
5 p.m. North of 60
5:30 p.m. Good Day Hudson
6:30 p.m. Strongsville Band
7:50 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!
9 p.m. HCF: Mental Health
10 p.m. Old Home Insulation
11 p.m. MfBS: Verve!
Wednesday, February 24
7 a.m. Strongsville Band 2018
8:30 a.m. Lost Akron
9 a.m. MfBS: Verve!
10 a.m. HHA: Millionaires Row
11:30 a.m. STATE OF THE CITY Live
1 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
2 p.m. Old Home Insulation
3 p.m. HHS: Alice’s Adventures
5 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!
6:15 p.m. Martha McVay Hills
6:30 p.m. North of 60: Maag
7 p.m. Lost Akron
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. HLHS: Boogie Woogie
9 p.m. My Funny Valentine
10 p.m. Rotary: McGregor
11 p.m. HCF: Mental Health
Thursday, February 25
7 a.m. MfBS: Verve!
8 a.m. CC: Smart Growth
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. HHS: Alice’s Adventures
Noon. HLHS Boogie Woogie Kid
1 p.m. Hudson Trolley Tour
2 p.m. HCF: Mental Health
3 p.m. HCF: Career Panel
3:45 p.m. Martha Hills
4 p.m. City Club: Coups
5 p.m. North of 60: Maag
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. Lost Akron
7 p.m. Hudson Trolley Tour
7:50 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!
9 p.m. HHA: Millionaires
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. CC: Smart Growth
Friday, February 26
7 a.m. HCF: Mental Health
8:20 a.m. HCF: Career Panel
9 a.m. HHS Football vs Bedford
Noon Rotary: McGregor
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. Lost Akron
2 p.m. MfBS: Verve!
3 p.m. Hudson Trolley Tour
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. HCF: Career Panel
6:50 p.m. Mental Health
8 p.m. My Funny Valentine
9 p.m. Boogie Woogie Kid
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. HCF: Career Panel
11:30 p.m. Old House
Saturday, February 27
7 a.m. City Club: Coups
8 a.m. Lost Akron
8:30 a.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!
9:40 a.m. Strongsville Band
11 a.m. Boogie Woogie Kid
Noon. City Club: Smart Growth
1 p.m. Alice’s Adventures
3 p.m. HHS Football vs Bedford
5:45 p.m. Martha McVay Hills
6 p.m. Boogie Woogie Kid
7 p.m. Good Day Hudson
8 p.m. HCF: Career Panel
8:50 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, February 28
7 a.m. CC: Smart Growth
8 a.m. Old House Insulation
8:30 a.m. North of 60
9 a.m. Forum 360
9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE
11:30 a.m. Martha McVay Hills
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2 p.m. Lost Akron
2:30 p.m. Forum 360
3 p.m. Alice’s Adventures
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: McGregor
7 p.m. North of 60: Maag
7:30 p.m. Martha Hills
8 p.m. State of the City 2021
9 p.m. My Funny Valentine
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Lost Akron
11 p.m. Boogie Woogie Kid