Cuyahoga Falls Library news & events

Kent Weeklies

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Page Turners: Children's Virtual Book Club - 2/22/2021 6:30 PM - 7:30 p.m.

Kids ages 2nd grade and up are invited to sign up for this book club! The library will provide a book for you to take home and read, as well as some book-related activities. We'll then get together on Zoom to discuss! Books will be supplied by the library. Registration is required. You must include an email address.

Take-Home Tuesday | Greeting Cards - 2/23/2021 10 - 10:30 a.m.

Brighten up someone's day with a homemade card to show you're thinking of them! You'll receive everything you need to make a cricut-crafted card, as well as an envelope with pre-paid postage, so you can send the card to someone special. We'll provide addresses for local nursing homes and healthcare workers. Registration is required. You will receive an email on Tuesday with detailed pick-up and activity instructions.

All-Ages Virtual Storytime - 2/24/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages. For safety purposes registration is required.

Modern Resume Writing - 2/24/2021 1 to 2 p.m.

Is your resume getting results? Are you aware that more than 95% of employers are using applicant tracking software (ATS) to filter out resumes? In this hands-on workshop you will create an effective resume that is ATS friendly and improves your chances of landing an interview. Please bring employment history to this class. (Participants must have some basic computer skills and an email address before taking this class.) Presented by OhioMeansJobs|Summit County. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

Saving For College - 2/25/2021 6 - 7 p.m.

Learn how to save now for your family's future college expenses. Established in 1989, the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority is a state agency within the Ohio Department of Higher Education. The Ohio Tuition Trust Authority sponsors and administers CollegeAdvantage, Ohio's 529 college savings program. It is a tax-advantaged way to save for future college expenses.