Library Programs

Kent Weeklies

VIRTUAL: Cleveland Museum of Art Presents Renaissance Painting The Hudson Library & Historical Society, in collaboration with the Cleveland Museum of Art’s award-winning distance learning program, will present a live, virtual presentation on Renaissance

Painting on Monday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

Museum educators will lead a visually rich presentation that acquaints participants with the Renaissance, the transitional period of European history in which learning and the arts blossomed and medieval thought was gradually subjected to the beginnings of scientific scrutiny. Portraiture, early landscape elements, and contemporary details in these works show the artists’ growing attention to the world around them.

Registration for this free program is required. Participants will be emailed an invitation to meet on Zoom before the program. For more information, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call the Reference Desk at 330-653-6658 x1010.