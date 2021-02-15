Lenten Fish Fry dinners to be served at Holy Family

Kent Weeklies

The Stow Knights of Columbus will be offering Lenten Fish Fry dinners at Holy Family on a 100% take-out-only basis.

Take-out dinners will be available Fridays in Lent on Feb. 19 and 26 and March 5,12,19 and 26 from 4:15 until 7 p.m.

Menu will include two dinner options: Fried cod or baked bod, along with three side dishes. Side dish selections include french fries, green beans, rice, mac-n-cheese and applesauce. Dinner cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for a child fried cod dinner.

Advance ordering is required in order to accommodate pandemic social distancing. Orders can be placed via the internet website kofcstowfishfry.com, which includes an option to pay for your dinner at the time the order is placed. On-line orders will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. the Friday of the event. Telephone orders can also be placed by calling 330-688-6412 ext 251 between the hours of 3-6:30 p.m.

Either ordering method will assign a specific time for the order to be picked up at Holy Family Parish, 3179 Kent Road in Stow, in the lower church hall. Payment of cash or check will also be accepted at the time of pickup.