Fundraiser at TGI Fridays to benefit Bulldog Bags

Bulldog Bags,Inc., a program that addresses food insecurity in children in the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District, will be the recipient of 20% of the proceeds from food sales at the Fridays Gives Back fundraiser at TGI Fridays Stow, 4300 Lakepointe Corp Drive, on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dine-in or curbside pickup will be available by ordering at 330-920-1933 or www.fridays.com/menu during the event hours.

A flyer, either electronically or paper, must be mentioned for Bulldog Bags Inc. to receive 20% of the sale. Flyer is available at www.bulldogbags.org/events. If you have questions, email bulldogbags44224@gmail.com.