Community News: Food drive for Good Neighbors; PTSO vendor fair set

Kent Weeklies

Take food donations for Good Neighbors to Chestnut Hill Memorial Park

Chestnut Hill Memorial Park will be collecting food for the Cuyahoga Falls Good Neighbors starting until Feb. 28.

Donations can be dropped off at Chestnut Hill, 2613 Sacke3tt Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. They can also come out to the car and unload if the donor would prefer it. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. until noon.

CFHS PTSO to host Vendor Fair on Feb. 27

The Cuyahoga Falls High School PTSO will be hosting a Vendor Fair on Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will take place in both the cafeteria and gymnasium. Concessions will be available for purchase. All proceeds from this event will go towardsthe scholarship fund.

Masks or shields must be worn at all times. For more information, call Susan Keller at 330-715-2398.