Upcoming programs at Nordonia Hills Branch Library

Adult Programs

Mystery Book Discussion

Join us to discuss a good mystery – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6 p.m. "Disappearing Earth" by Julia Phillips

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Writers Guild of Nordonia Hills - Wednesdays, Feb. 17, March 17, 6:30 p.m.

Writers wanted! New writers and old hands welcome - fiction, nonfiction, and everything in between. Have your work critiqued and give feedback to others in a fun and friendly environment – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link. Bring a sample of your work to share.

Friends of the Library Bag Sale - Saturday, March 6, 11am-2pm

Join the Friends of Nordonia Hills Branch Library for a grab and go book sale. Books will be sold in sealed bags, grouped by genre, on a first come, first served basis. Each bag will contain ten books. $5 a bag. Masks and social distancing will be required for book sale shoppers.

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion.

Monday, March 8, 2 p.m. "The View From Alameda Island" by Robyn Carr

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Thursday, March 11, 2 p.m. "The Vanishing Half" by Britt Bennett

Preparing Your Estate Plan - Thursday, March 18, 6-8 p.m.

Join Financial Advisor Jennifer Bowen, as she explains the basic steps of planning your estate, including the importance of wills, trusts, beneficiary designations and other methods to handle your estate according to your goals. This program will be presented via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Children’s Programs

Take it Make It Snowflake - Feb. 1-28

Feb. 1-28, use your fine motor skills to make a snowflake craft. You can pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Library while supplies last.

Baby Time - Thursday, Feb. 18, March 11, March 18, 10:15 a.m.

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles, followed by a playtime. Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time - Thursday, Feb. 18, March 11, March 18, 11:15 a.m.

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with 2-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Take it Make it Popsicle Stick Harmonica - March 1-31

It only takes a few items to start making your own music. Craft kits are available at the Nordonia Hills Library.

School Age Programs

Messy Monday - Monday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.

Join us for some virtual messy fun. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy.

Feb. 22- Collage Art Project – We will use with bleeding tissue paper technique on a canvas then add drawings, pom-poms, buttons, and other things you may find around where you live. A craft kit will be available to pick up at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library.

After School Program - Wednesday, March 10, 4 p.m.

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an after school activity. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

March 10 – No-sew sock worm. Craft Kits will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library after March 1.

Teen Programs

Tween Take Make It 3D Snowflake - Feb. 1-28

Feb. 1-28, create 3D snowflakes. You can pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Library while supplies last.

Tween Take Make It Shamrock Pin

March 1-31 make a shamrock pin and always have something green for St. Patrick's Day. You can pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Library starting March 1, while supplies last.

- - Submitted by the Nordonia Hills Branch Library staff