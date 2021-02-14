Storytimes among the upcoming Twinsburg Library programs

Kent Weeklies

YOUTH SERVICES

Virtual Story Time - Wednesday, Feb. 17, 6:30 – 7 pm

Join us for a live story time online. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link.

Pajama Jam Interactive Story Time - Friday, Feb. 19, 10:30 – 11 am

Registration is required in order to receive your kit which includes copies of the books, scarves, egg shakers, etc. and the Zoom login information.

Manga Chat Club - Tuesday, Feb. 23, 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Fans of manga and anime are invited to the first discussion. Read One-Punch Man, Volumes 1-3 (available for free online). Registration is required to join the Zoom meeting. Grades 7-12.

SAT Strategy Session - Wednesday, Feb. 24, 7 – 8 pm

This online strategy session is packed with tips and tricks to help you crack the SAT. For students in grades 9-12. Register with The Princeton Review at https://www.princetonreview.com/product/offerings/473246. A PARENT's email is required.

Baby Explorers - Thursday, Feb. 25

The Baby Explorers activity kit contains everything you need to practice fine and gross motor skills, create art, and begin exploring the world with your baby (ages 0-36 months). Registration required.

ADULT SERVICES

Featured Film Fridays - Every Friday in February

We’re featuring a film each week that celebrates Black History Month. Watch for free from the comfort of your home using our Kanopy subscription on your computer, smart TV, or mobile device. A Twinsburg library card is required.

BLAX Museum: A Tribute to Art and Excellence

Watch a series of special, virtual performances by Michelle R. Smith & Friends. Visit the Library’s YouTube channel for a new performance every Saturday in Feb. . Local artists will honor notable black figures in American history and culture

- - Submitted by the Twinsburg Library staff