HCTV to livestream Ash Wednesday service

Kent Weeklies
Hudson Community First presents a Virtual Career Panel featuring alumni from Hudson High School and Western Reserve Academy.
Hudson Cemetery Sexton Randy Maag is the guest on the new edition of North of 60 this week.

HCTV Program Schedule: Feb. 15 - 21

  • Hudson’s Got Talent! is a community-wide virtual talent showcase put together by Team Explorers of the 2021 Students of the Year campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) showcasing talent acts, guest speakers, and information about the impact of blood cancer and the LLS organization.
  • Protecting and Improving Your Mental Health is a panel of local experts discussing warning signs of mental stress and offering some local resources. Presented by Hudson Community Foundation.
  • First Congregational Church will livestream the Ash Wednesday Service Wednesday evening at 7 pm.
  • Cleveland’s Millionaire Row presents the extravagance of Euclid Avenue in the mid-1880s-1930s by storyteller Dan Ruminski. Presented by Hudson Heritage Association.
  • Hudson Community First presents the Virtual Career Panel featuring presentations by Katie Bruno HHS’ 81: Marketing; Kelsey Greissing WRA’ 10: Media; Beth Carter Zeleznikar HHS ’07: Pharmacy; Nick Gasbarro SRA ’11: Government Business; and Laurie Hickin Broadwater HHS ’81: Chemistry.
  • North of 60 talks with Hudson City Cemetery Sexton Randy Maag about burials and Hudson cemeteries.
  • Good Day in Hudson welcomes Ohio State Representative of the 37th House District Casey Weinstein. Tom Vince looks back at past Hudsonites who served in Columbus and Liz Murphy’s What’s Happening.
  • Hudson Rotary Club presents introduces new member Nicole Kowalski and reports Strategic Planning.
  • Forum 360 talks with Zac Kohl, Executive Director of The Well Development Corporation.
  • City Club of Cleveland presents regional experts discussing Ohio’s vaccine distribution process, and Anthony Carnevale, author, The Merit Myth: How Our Colleges Favor the Rich and Divide America.
  • HCTV Archives: Part Two of Helen Kirby Morse talking about her life married to “Hudson’s Edison” John F. Morse, Jr., founder of Morse Controls; the 2004 Hudson Bandstand concert by The Earlville Jazz; HHS Football vs North Royalton 2020; Hudson Profile: Dante Lavelli.

Monday, February 15

9 a.m. HHA: Millionaires Row

10 a.m. Virtual Career Panel

10:30 a.m. Genealogy

11 a.m. HHS: Kirkpatrick

Noon Rotary: Strategic Plan

1 p.m. CC: College Merit

2 pm. Profile: Dante Lavelli

3:30 p.m. North of 60

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Strategic

7 p.m. HCF: Mental Health

8 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. CC: Vaccine Panel

11 p.m. KBtime

11:30 p.m. Forum 360

Tuesday, February 16

7 a.m. HCSD 1927 Building

9 a.m. HCF: Mental Health

10 a.m. North of 60: Maag

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. CC: Vaccine Panel

Noon Hudson’s Got Talent!

1 p.m. Profile: Dante Lavelli

2:30 p.m. Virtual Career Panel

3 p.m. Inn Chat: Colwell

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Helen Morse Pt. 2

7 p.m. Virtual Career Panel

7:30 p.m. Genealogy

8 p.m. HHA: Millionaires Row

9 p.m. Varsity Bball vs Lakeview

10 p.m. Porch Stories

11 p .m. CC: College Merit

Wednesday, February 17

7 a.m. CC: Vaccine Panel

8 a.m. Forum 360

8:30 a.m. Helen Morse Pt. 2

10 a.m. HCSD 1927 Building

Noon. Virtual Career Panel

12:30 p.m. KBtime

1 p.m. Alice’s Adventures

3 p.m. Earlville Jazz 2004

5 p.m. CC: Vaccine Panel

6 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!

7 p.m. FCC LIVE: ASH WEDNESDAY

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. HCF: Mental Health

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Rotary: Strategic

11 p.m. Porch Stories

Thursday, February 18

7 a.m. Earlville Jazz Band

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. HCF: Mental Health

11 a.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!

Noon. HHS Football vs N Royalton

2:30 p.m. Virtual Career Panel

3 p.m. CC: College Merit

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. FCC: Ash Wednesday

7 p.m. Helen Morse Pt. 2

8:30 p.m. KBtime

9 p.m. Varsity Bball vs Lakeview

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. CC: Vaccine Panel

Friday, February 19

7 a.m. Cc: College Merit

8 a.m. HCF: Mental Health

9 a.m. Alice’s Adventures

11 a.m. CC: Vaccine Panel

Noon Rotary: Strategic

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. Football vs N Royalton

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. The Earlville Jazz

8 p.m. HHA: Millionaires Row

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Basketball vs Lakeview

Saturday, February 20

7 a.m. The Earlville Jazz

9 a.m. CC: Vaccine Panel

10 a.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon. North of 60: Maag

12:30 p.m. Forum 360

1 p.m. Alice’s Adventures

3 p.m. Basketball vs Lakeview

4 p.m. Porch Stories

5 p.m. Profile: Dante Lavelli

6:30 p.m. Forum 360

7 p.m. HCF: Mental Health

8 p.m. KBtime

8:20 p.m. Virtual Career Panel

9 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, February 21

7 a.m. CC: College Merit

8 a.m. HCF: Mental Health

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. North of 60: Maag

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. Porch Stories

3 p.m. HHA: Millionaires Row

4 p.m. Virtual Career Panel

4:40 p.m. KBtime

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Strategic

7 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!

8 p.m. HCF: Mental Health

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Dante Lavelli