HCTV to livestream Ash Wednesday service
HCTV Program Schedule: Feb. 15 - 21
- Hudson’s Got Talent! is a community-wide virtual talent showcase put together by Team Explorers of the 2021 Students of the Year campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) showcasing talent acts, guest speakers, and information about the impact of blood cancer and the LLS organization.
- Protecting and Improving Your Mental Health is a panel of local experts discussing warning signs of mental stress and offering some local resources. Presented by Hudson Community Foundation.
- First Congregational Church will livestream the Ash Wednesday Service Wednesday evening at 7 pm.
- Cleveland’s Millionaire Row presents the extravagance of Euclid Avenue in the mid-1880s-1930s by storyteller Dan Ruminski. Presented by Hudson Heritage Association.
- Hudson Community First presents the Virtual Career Panel featuring presentations by Katie Bruno HHS’ 81: Marketing; Kelsey Greissing WRA’ 10: Media; Beth Carter Zeleznikar HHS ’07: Pharmacy; Nick Gasbarro SRA ’11: Government Business; and Laurie Hickin Broadwater HHS ’81: Chemistry.
- North of 60 talks with Hudson City Cemetery Sexton Randy Maag about burials and Hudson cemeteries.
- Good Day in Hudson welcomes Ohio State Representative of the 37th House District Casey Weinstein. Tom Vince looks back at past Hudsonites who served in Columbus and Liz Murphy’s What’s Happening.
- Hudson Rotary Club presents introduces new member Nicole Kowalski and reports Strategic Planning.
- Forum 360 talks with Zac Kohl, Executive Director of The Well Development Corporation.
- City Club of Cleveland presents regional experts discussing Ohio’s vaccine distribution process, and Anthony Carnevale, author, The Merit Myth: How Our Colleges Favor the Rich and Divide America.
- HCTV Archives: Part Two of Helen Kirby Morse talking about her life married to “Hudson’s Edison” John F. Morse, Jr., founder of Morse Controls; the 2004 Hudson Bandstand concert by The Earlville Jazz; HHS Football vs North Royalton 2020; Hudson Profile: Dante Lavelli.
Monday, February 15
9 a.m. HHA: Millionaires Row
10 a.m. Virtual Career Panel
10:30 a.m. Genealogy
11 a.m. HHS: Kirkpatrick
Noon Rotary: Strategic Plan
1 p.m. CC: College Merit
2 pm. Profile: Dante Lavelli
3:30 p.m. North of 60
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Rotary: Strategic
7 p.m. HCF: Mental Health
8 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!
9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
10 p.m. CC: Vaccine Panel
11 p.m. KBtime
11:30 p.m. Forum 360
Tuesday, February 16
7 a.m. HCSD 1927 Building
9 a.m. HCF: Mental Health
10 a.m. North of 60: Maag
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. CC: Vaccine Panel
Noon Hudson’s Got Talent!
1 p.m. Profile: Dante Lavelli
2:30 p.m. Virtual Career Panel
3 p.m. Inn Chat: Colwell
4 p.m. Good Day Hudson
5 p.m. North of 60
5:30 p.m. Helen Morse Pt. 2
7 p.m. Virtual Career Panel
7:30 p.m. Genealogy
8 p.m. HHA: Millionaires Row
9 p.m. Varsity Bball vs Lakeview
10 p.m. Porch Stories
11 p .m. CC: College Merit
Wednesday, February 17
7 a.m. CC: Vaccine Panel
8 a.m. Forum 360
8:30 a.m. Helen Morse Pt. 2
10 a.m. HCSD 1927 Building
Noon. Virtual Career Panel
12:30 p.m. KBtime
1 p.m. Alice’s Adventures
3 p.m. Earlville Jazz 2004
5 p.m. CC: Vaccine Panel
6 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!
7 p.m. FCC LIVE: ASH WEDNESDAY
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. HCF: Mental Health
9 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. Rotary: Strategic
11 p.m. Porch Stories
Thursday, February 18
7 a.m. Earlville Jazz Band
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. HCF: Mental Health
11 a.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!
Noon. HHS Football vs N Royalton
2:30 p.m. Virtual Career Panel
3 p.m. CC: College Merit
4 p.m. Good Day Hudson
5 p.m. North of 60
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. FCC: Ash Wednesday
7 p.m. Helen Morse Pt. 2
8:30 p.m. KBtime
9 p.m. Varsity Bball vs Lakeview
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. CC: Vaccine Panel
Friday, February 19
7 a.m. Cc: College Merit
8 a.m. HCF: Mental Health
9 a.m. Alice’s Adventures
11 a.m. CC: Vaccine Panel
Noon Rotary: Strategic
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. Football vs N Royalton
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. The Earlville Jazz
8 p.m. HHA: Millionaires Row
9 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. Basketball vs Lakeview
Saturday, February 20
7 a.m. The Earlville Jazz
9 a.m. CC: Vaccine Panel
10 a.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!
11 a.m. Good Day Hudson
Noon. North of 60: Maag
12:30 p.m. Forum 360
1 p.m. Alice’s Adventures
3 p.m. Basketball vs Lakeview
4 p.m. Porch Stories
5 p.m. Profile: Dante Lavelli
6:30 p.m. Forum 360
7 p.m. HCF: Mental Health
8 p.m. KBtime
8:20 p.m. Virtual Career Panel
9 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, February 21
7 a.m. CC: College Merit
8 a.m. HCF: Mental Health
9 a.m. Forum 360
9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE
11:30 a.m. North of 60: Maag
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2 p.m. Porch Stories
3 p.m. HHA: Millionaires Row
4 p.m. Virtual Career Panel
4:40 p.m. KBtime
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: Strategic
7 p.m. Hudson’s Got Talent!
8 p.m. HCF: Mental Health
9 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Dante Lavelli