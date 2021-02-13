Tallmadge Branch Library offers virtual programs

Kent Weeklies

Children and Family Programs

Virtual Storytime with Miss Kara

Mondays, Feb. 15, 22, 10:30 – 11 am

Age Group: Babies, toddler, preschool, family

Stories, music and play for children ages 0-6 years old with a caregiver. Registration is required. Go to https://www.akronlibrary.org/locations/tallmadge to register for the virtual program.

STEM to go!

Tuesday February 16, 4 – 4:30 pm

Age Group: School Age (K-2), School age (3-5)

Pick up a STEM kit at the Tallmadge Library. Register to receive a Zoom link so we can work together on Tuesday, Feb. 16. This month we will be doing straw rockets! Go to https://www.akronlibrary.org/locations/tallmadge to register for the virtual program.

Play-Doh Palooza

Thursday Feb. 25, 4:30 – 5:30 pm

Age Group: School age (K-2), school age (3-5)

Starting Monday, Feb. 22, stop by the front desk at the Tallmadge Library and pick up some Play-Doh (while supplies last) or use your own at home! Then register to receive a Zoom link so we can build something together! For those in grades K-3. Go to https://www.akronlibrary.org/locations/tallmadge to register for the virtual program.

Teen/Adult

Vinyl Revival

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6 pm

Age Group: Teen/Adult

Take the time to enjoy full-length albums front to back, and share your thoughts with other vinyl addicts from the area. Go to https://www.akronlibrary.org/locations/tallmadge to register for the virtual program.

Teen/School Age

Tallmadge Tribe Book Club

All month

Age Group: Family

A book club for the busy family. No meetings, no deadlines, just good books!

February– "Island of the Blue Dolphins" by Scott O'Dell