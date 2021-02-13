St. Joseph Parish School to hold tour Feb. 20

Kent Weeklies

On Saturday, Feb. 20, St. Joseph Parish School is holding tours for families interested in registering for the 2021-22 school year.

The tours will be held from 10:30 am - 1:30 pm. Tours are by appointment only. To schedule a tour, go to saintjoe.org/tour or call 330-928-2151. The tours will be COVID careful; wearing a mask is required and social distancing protocols will be followed. More tour dates will be announced for March.

A Catholic elementary school for grades preschool through eighth, St. Joseph Parish School allows children to not only learn and grow in academics but in faith as children of Christ. St. Joseph’s offers several community service projects throughout the year to teach empathy and compassion for others. Its mission is to proclaim the Gospel message of Jesus Christ, and help students apply that message in their daily lives while growing in faith, knowledge, and stewardship.

Named both a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence for its academics and a Purple Star School for its dedication to families in the military, Saint Joseph's offers classes in traditional subjects as well as art, music, band, physical education, Spanish, and technology. The curriculum includes X-STREAM learning integrating content subject areas, allowing the opportunity for Problem/Project Based Learning, and hands-on discovery across all grade levels. Through its CYO program, St. Joseph students are able to participate in a complete sports program.

Saint Joseph Parish School (Lillis & Gallagher Halls) and its Early Childhood Learning Center (Jones Hall) are located offstate Route 8’s exit 5 at 1909 Third St. in Cuyahoga Falls. For more information visit www.saintjoe.org.