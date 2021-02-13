Cuyahoga Falls Library offers virtual programs

Kent Weeklies

VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

All library programs are virtual. www.cuyahogafallslibrary.org/calendar.

Fiber & Your Health - 2/15/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Fiber is advertised on countless labels and food products. Learn the difference between types of fiber and how they benefit our heart, immune, and digestive health. Julie will give you plenty of easy fiber-rich meal and snack ideas. Part of Live Well @ Your Library series, presented by Julie Wise, MS, RDN, LD, University Hospitals. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program.

All-Ages Virtual Storytime - 2/16/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Get ready to sing, read, and share together via Zoom! This story time will be geared for kids of all ages. For safety purposes registration is required.

Intro to Goodreads - 2/17/2021 5 - 6 p.m.

Learn your way around Goodreads--a social media platform for book lovers! Organize titles you want to read, have read or are currently reading. Find friends, review titles and more with this website meant to catalog all your favorite reads. Please include your email when you register so we can send you the Zoom link to this class.

Health Chats: Chest Pain/Heart Health - 2/18/2021 10 - 11 a.m.

Local experts from the Western Reserve Hospital inform and educate you on the latest health and wellness trends, answer questions about specific care topics and provide you with helpful resources you can trust. Registration required to receive Zoom meeting link that will be emailed before the program.

Riverfront Readers Book Club - 2/18/2021 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

This group meets the third Thursday of the month. New members are always welcome. This month, we are reading I Will Always Write Back by Martin Ganda and Caitlin Alifirenka. Call the library to reserve your copy of the book. Registration required to receive the Zoom meeting link that will be emailed the day before the program. Digital copies of the book are available at The Ohio Digital Library