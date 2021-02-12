Hudson Garden Club to meet Feb. 18

Kent Weeklies

Bob Aber, the new owner of Turf Trimmers, a full service landscape design, maintenance and installation company located in Kent, will be speaking to the Hudson Garden Club on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

He will be sharing new plant introductions from several nurseries for the 2021 planting season that can be used in your gardens and landscape. Join the Garden Club at 6:30 p.m. for an opportunity to visit with your Garden Club friends prior to the start of the 7 p.m. meeting.

Should you want to read more in depth about the speaker's company or see pictures of work they have completed, visit their website at www.turftrimmers.com.

