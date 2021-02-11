Kent Weeklies

Kick off Random Acts of Kindness Week by throwing kindness like confetti.

The Hudson League of Service is encouraging everyone to join in the week-long celebration of kindness.

You can share your ideas and photos as you share your kindness with others this week and every week on social media and with your family and friends.

Organizers say, "Be the person the philosopher Aesop spoke of saying, 'No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.' Kindness starts with one. One smile. One compliment. One cup of coffee. One conversation. That’s all it takes to make kindness 'the norm' in our lives."

Some ways to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Week include:

On Feb. 14 - Kick off a week of Kindness by “Throwing Kindess Around Like Confetti”

Feb. 15: Hey Neighbor - Share a book, do an errand, or give flowers to a neighbor

Feb. 16: Thankful Tuesday - Write a Thank You note to show your appreciation

Feb. 17: Explore Kindness - Make 10 people smile – compliments and smiles work

Feb. 18: Tasty Thursday - Give to a food pantry or pick up a stranger's restaurant tab

Feb. 19: Be a Friend - Spend some time with someone who may be lonely

Feb. 20: Be Kind to Yourself - You are worth it. Share your #RAKHudson stories and watch kindness grow

In addition, Western Reserve Academy Dance Program students Ty, Jeremiah, Erika, Kacey, Ryan, Cameron, Nana, and Addison danced to "We're All in This Together" and Fine & Performing Arts Director of Dance Katie Velbeck choreographed the performance in honor of throwing kindness. Look for their video on the Hudson League for Service website and on the LHFS Facebook page.