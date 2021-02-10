Programs for all ages at Nordonia Hills Branch Library

Kent Weeklies

Adult Programs

Casual Reads

A monthly meeting to discuss light fiction titles – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link. Copies of the book will be ready a month before the discussion.

Monday, Feb. 8, 2 pm "Cottage by the Sea" by Debbie Macomber

Monday, March 8, 2 pm "The View From Alameda Island" by Robyn Carr

Coffee and Conversation: Thursday Book Discussion

A monthly meeting to discuss fiction and nonfiction titles in a casual group setting – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2 pm "All Adults Here" by Emma Straub

Thursday, March 11, 2 pm "The Vanishing Half" by Britt Bennet

Mystery Book Discussion

Join us to discuss a good mystery – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a Zoom link.

Wednesday, Feb. 24, 6 pm "Disappearing Earth" by Julia Phillips

Copies of each title will be available at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library one month prior to the discussion.

Writers Guild of Nordonia Hills - Wednesday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m.

Writers wanted! New writers and old hands welcome - fiction, nonfiction, and everything in between. Have your work critiqued and give feedback to others in a fun and friendly environment – virtually! This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a link. Please bring a sample of your work to share.

Friends of the Library Bag Sale - Saturday, March 6, 11 am-2 pm

Join the Friends of Nordonia Hills Branch Library for a grab and go book sale. Books will be sold in sealed bags, grouped by genre, on a first come, first served basis. Each bag will contain ten books. $5 a bag. Masks and social distancing will be required for book sale shoppers.

Children’s Programs

Take it Make It Snowflake - Feb. 1-28

Feb. 1-28, use your fine motor skills to make a snowflake craft. You can pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Library starting Feb. 1, while supplies last.

Baby Time - Thursdays, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18, 10:15 am

Baby Time features books, bounces, songs, and bubbles, followed by a playtime.

Baby Time is for children 24 months and under with a parent or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Toddler and Preschool Story Time - Thursdays, Feb. 11 and Feb. 18, 11:15 am

Story time features stories, rhymes, music, sometimes flannels, and bubbles. Story Time is for children ages 2- 5 with two-year-olds accompanied by a parent, or caregiver.

This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

School Age Programs

After School Program - Wednesday, Feb. 10, 4 pm

Join Miss Melissa virtually for an after school craft. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link.

Feb. 10 - Water Bottle Penguins-Use an empty water bottle to make a cute penguin with fiber-fil or cotton balls, construction paper, wiggle eyes, and glue. A craft kit will be available at Nordonia Hills Library.

Messy Monday - Monday Feb. 22, 6 pm

Join us for some virtual messy fun. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. Remember to wear old clothes - you may get messy.

Feb. 22- Collage Art Project – We will use with bleeding tissue paper technique on a canvas then add drawings, pom-poms, buttons, and other things you may find around where you live. A craft kit will be available to pick up at the Nordonia Hills Branch Library.

Teen Programs

Tween Take Make It 3D Snowflake - Feb. 1-28

Feb. 1-28, create 3D snowflakes. You can pick up supplies at Nordonia Hills Library while supplies last.

Teen Turn Out

Every month we'll try something new. Maybe a craft or a recipe or a skill you can take with you out into the world. This program will be hosted via Zoom. Register at akronlibrary.org to receive a participation link. Craft kit will be available 2 weeks before each program.