Ministry offers Easter cards, prayers for military families

Kent Weeklies

The Military Prayer Circle committee will be sending Easter Cards to service men and women from Hudson, Stow, Cuyahoga Falls and the surrounding area, in the coming weeks. Families and friends of service men and women may submit names of service personnel. All families will be added to the MPC prayer list.

Mrs. Wilson’s classes at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Cuyahoga Falls made Christmas and valentine cards for service men and women and will soon be creating personal Easter cards.

To add a soldier's name to the mailing and prayer list, the ministry needs the following information: soldier's first and last name; military address; email address; any special prayer requests; family information, including spouse's and children's names; and provider's name and email or phone number.

Local families wishing to add a soldier's name to the mailing and prayer list can email the information to militaryprayercircle&gmail.com.; mail it to Military Prayer Circle, 1168 Inverness Lane, Stow; or contact Ed Davidian at 330-620-5668.