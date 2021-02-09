Twinsburg Library programs planned

Kent Weeklies

YOUTH SERVICES

Craft Your Story - Now through Friday, Feb. 26

Children from birth to Grade 6 are invited to participate in our virtual Winter Reading Club! Learn more at www.twinsburglibrary.org/winter-reading-club-2021.

StoryWalk® - Mondays - Saturdays

Take a self-guided StoryWalk® in the Children’s Department. A different one is featured each week. Stop by the Children’s desk to pick up a craft to take home (while supplies last).

Virtual Story Time - Wednesday, Feb. 10, 6:30 – 7 pm

Join us for a live story time online. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link.

Great Backyard Bird Count 2021 - Thursday, Feb. 11, 9:30 am – 8 pm

Do you have at least 15 minutes to spare from Friday, Feb. 12 - Monday, Feb. 15? Then, you can become a citizen scientist! Count the birds you see in your own backyard and help researchers learn more about bird populations. Free journals provided to participate in this annual worldwide event! Registration is required. Grades K-6.

Household Wizardry - Friday, Feb. 12, 5 – 6 pm

In this YouTube episode, learn how to make a secret compartment that looks like an actual book! Stash your valuables and personal items inside so no one will find them! All you’ll need is some cardboard and a few household supplies. Grades 7-12.

ADULT SERVICES

Featured Film Fridays - Every Friday in February

We’re featuring a film each week that celebrates Black History Month. Watch for free from the comfort of your home using our Kanopy subscription on your computer, smart TV, or mobile device. A Twinsburg library card is required.

BLAX Museum: A Tribute to Art and Excellence

Watch a series of special, virtual performances by Michelle R. Smith & Friends. Visit the Library’s YouTube channel for a new performance every Saturday in Feb. . Local artists will honor notable black figures in American history and culture.