Library to host virtual Coffee for a Cause in 2021

At Twinsburg Public Library, Coffee for a Cause has become an annual event and is now celebrating its 22nd consecutive year running.

At its core, Coffee for a Cause is a charity event for Akron Children’s Hospital’s Aluminum Cans for Burned Children (ACBC). The money raised helps support burn survivors and their families by funding educational and support programs, and paying for non-medical items or services that aren't covered by insurance. The event was first organized in 1999 by Dr. Jim Delisle, then of Twinsburg City Schools, and Twinsburg Public Library Director Laura Leonard, then a teen librarian. Over the years, it has grown into the biggest single event for teens at the library.

In a coffeehouse-style setting, Twinsburg teens have performed live music, poetry, drama, comedy, and the occasional dance routine. The audience shops the bake sale taking place in the next room selecting from all the goodies the performers have baked, cold beverages, and, of course, coffee. The Friends of the Twinsburg Public Library have always been supportive, donating time and money to ensure a successful event. Coffee for a Cause has been very lucky to have the support of performers’ friends and families as well as local businesses who have also chipped-in to help raise an average of between $1,000 and $2,000 per event in recent years.

Unfortunately, the library cannot host an event with a few hundred people in close quarters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teen Librarian Mark Simon, along with the Library’s Teen Advisory Board, devised a plan to keep Coffee for a Cause alive. The 22nd annual Coffee for a Cause will be presented on My Community Focus (formerly Cable 9) both on TV and online.

All performers must complete a registration form at twinsburglibrary.org/c4acSignup and submit videos of their act by Monday, March 1. When all submissions have been received, TPL will compile them into one video with teen hosts Josh Aponte and Sierra Wilson introducing them. The show will premiere on Saturday, March 27.

If you would like to donate before, during, or after the broadcasts of the show, you may do so securely at http://twinsburglibrary.org/acbcdonations.

Call 330-425-4268 x6 or email Mark Simon at msimon@twinsburglibrary.org if you have any questions about Coffee for a Cause, whether it be about donating, viewing, or registering.