'Networking in the New Normal' topic for Job Search

Hugo Sandberg will join the Hudson Job Search group with a presentation on “Networking in the New Normal” on Feb. 15.

As a past HJS client, Sandberg is familiar with the HJS group and process and has firsthand knowledge of the power of networking when it comes to job search. Having gone through job changes multiple times over the past 20 years, it has become evident that networking is a constantly changing challenge. But it is also the best way to connect with people and find your next opportunity.

Sandberg has been called a master networker by his friends and colleagues and he is eager to share some of his tips with others and will explain the power of his network through stories of his own job searches. He will also explain that networking is not something you only do when searching for your next job. It should be a continuous process. You never know where your next connection will come from and where it will lead.

Sandberg has spent the past 26 years in the plastics, coatings, and rubber industries with such companies as Rubbermaid, Little Tikes, Sherwin-Williams, The Flood Company, Excel Polymers, and HEXPOL. He has performed in a variety of marketing, product management, sales, and business development roles. At Little Tikes, he managed the famous Cozy Coupe which was the world’s best-selling car. At Sherwin-Williams he introduced Krylon Fusion, the first paint to stick to plastic.

After leaving HEXPOL right before the COVID pandemic, Sandberg decided to start his own company. HFS Solutions LLC (www.hfssolutions.com) offers sales representation and sales & marketing consulting services. Through his networking, he has signed up a number of companies in various fields.

Hudson Job Search meetings are currently conducted on Zoom. You must register on their website and complete the Contact Form. Register no later than 3 p.m. the day of the meeting so attendance can be ensured. The Zoom meeting room opens at 7 p.m. with an opportunity to network and the speaker presentation is from 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Go to www.hudsonjobsearch.org to register and for more information about Hudson Job Search.