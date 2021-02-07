History of medicine, climate changes topics of library programs

Kent Weeklies

VIRTUAL: An Evening with Janice Nimura, author of "The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine "

On Thursday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m., the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with historian Janice Nimura, author of "The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine." Booklist, in a starred review, calls the book “engrossing and enlightening…highly recommended.”

In 1849, Elizabeth Blackwell became the first woman in America to earn an M.D. and her sister, Emily, did the same shortly thereafter. The sisters founded the New York Infirmary for Indigent Women and Children, the first hospital staffed entirely by women. Both women were tenacious and visionary, but their convictions did not always align with the emergence of women’s rights ― or with each other. From Bristol, Paris and Edinburgh to the rising cities of antebellum America, this richly researched new biography celebrates two complicated female medical professionals who advanced access for women in the profession. As Elizabeth herself predicted, "a hundred years hence, women will not be what they are now."

Nimura is the winner of a 2017 Public Scholar award from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the author of "Daughters of the Samurai: A Journey from East to West and Back," a New York Times Notable Book.

Copies of "The Doctors Blackwell" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330-653-6658 x1010.

VIRTUAL: An Evening with Marco Tedesco, author of "The Hidden Life of Ice: Dispatches from a Disappearing World"

On Monday, Feb., 15 at 7 p.m., the Hudson Library & Historical Society will host a live virtual streaming event with Marco Tedesco, a leading world expert on Arctic ice decline and climate change and author of "The Hidden Life of Ice: Dispatches from a Disappearing World," an urgent tribute to the most beautiful and endangered place on Earth.

"The Hidden Life of Ice, co-written with Alberto Flores d'Arcais, follows a typical day in Greenland as Tedesco unearths surprising secrets just beneath the icy surface and critical clues about the future of our planet. Alongside sobering facts on climate change, Tedesco shares stunning photographs of this surreal landscape, as well as captivating legends of Greenland’s earliest populations, epic deeds of long-ago Arctic explorers and his own moving reflections.

Tedesco is a research professor at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University. After receiving his Laurea degree and PhD from the University of Naples Federico II and the Italian National Research Council, he went on to join the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center as a postdoctoral scholar and later, as a professor, became the founder and director of the Cryospheric Processes Laboratory. Tedesco has been featured in Science and frequently speaks as an expert on polar regions for The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, and others.

Copies of "The Hidden Life of Ice" will be available for purchase courtesy of the Learned Owl Book Shop. Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call 330-653-6658 x1010.