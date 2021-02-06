'Hudson's Got Talent' to premiere on HCTV

Kent Weeklies

HCTV Program Schedule: Feb. 8 – 14

“Protecting and Improving Your Mental Health” is presented by Hudson Community Foundation, Wednesday LIVE on HCTV 7-8 pm. A panel of local experts will talk about warning signs of mental stress and local resources. Panelists: Steven Jewell, MD, Pediatric Psychiatry & Psychology, Akron Children’s Hospital; Doug Smith, MD, Summit ADM Board; Kemp Boyd, Love Akron; and Penny Frese, Trustee of Peg’s Foundation.

“Hudson’s Got Talent!” community-wide virtual talent showcase was put together by Team Explorers of the 2021 Students of the Year campaign for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS). Saturday evening at 7 pm, watch amazing talent acts, hear fantastic guest speakers, and learn more about the impact of blood cancer and the LLS organization.

“Cleveland’s Millionaire Row” showing the extravagance of Euclid Avenue in the mid 1880s-1930s by storyteller Dan Ruminski is the monthly presentation by Hudson Heritage Association: Thursday, 7:30 pm.

The Preserving a Legacy 1927 Hudson Schools building zoom webinar will be shown this week.

Akron Roundtable presents recent discussion by local author David Giffels about his book Barnstorming Ohio: To Understand America with KSU News Director, Andrew Meyer.

North of 60 talks with Hudson Community Resource Coordinator Jennifer McKinley.

Good Day in Hudson welcomes Ohio State Representative of the 37th House District Casey Weinstein. Tom Vince looks back at past Hudsonites who served in Columbus and Liz Murphy’s What’s Happening.

Hudson Rotary Club presents Kyle Putinski, Executive Director of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Summit, Medina, and Stark Counties.

Forum 360 visits Victory Gallop co-founders Sue Miller and Kim Gustely, hosted by Leslie Ungar.

City Club of Cleveland presents a youth forum about the local impact of the U.S. Supreme Court and a forum how the global impact of the pandemic has affected girls’ access to education.

An archive edition of KBtime features author Laura DeMarco discussing her book Lost Cleveland.

HCTV Archives: Helen Kirby Morse talks about her life married to “Hudson’s Edison” John F. Morse, Jr., founder of Morse Controls; the 2003 Hudson Bandstand concert by the Cake Walkin’ Jass Band; HHS presents alum David Kirkpatrick; Inn Chat: Ms. Ren talks with Dr. Keith Colwell.

Monday, February 8

9 a.m. Helen Morse

10 a.m. HHS: Kirkpatrick

11 a.m. North of 60

11:30 a.m. KBtime

Noon Rotary: Putinski

1 p.m. Good Day Hudson

2 p.m. Cake Walkin’ Jass

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Putinski

7 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building

8:45 p.m. Inn Chat: Colwell

10 p.m. North of 60

10:30 p.m. KBtime

11 p.m. CC: Supreme Court

Tuesday, February 9

7 a.m. Good Day Hudson

8 a.m. Cake Walkin’ Jass

10 a.m. Yeji: Visitors Center

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. CC: Girls’ Education

Noon HLHS: Eisenhower

1 p.m. Roundtable: Giffels

2 p.m. HCSD 1927 Building

3:45 p.m. HHS: Kirkpatrick

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Yeji Around Town

6 p.m. Good Day Hudson

7 p.m. HHS: Alice’s Adventures

9 p.m. Helen Morse

10 p.m. Bball Frosh vs Stow

11 p.m. KBtime

11:30 p.m. Forum 360

Wednesday, February 10

7 a.m. Alice’s Adventures

9 a.m. Helen Morse

10 a.m. HCSD 1927 Building

Noon HLHS Pete Beatty

1 p.m. Good Day Hudson

2 p.m. North of 60

2:30 p.m. KBtime

3 p.m. HLHS: Eisenhower

4 p.m. Bball JV vs Stow

5 p.m. Cake Walkin’ Jass

7 p.m. LIVE: Protecting & Improving Your Mental Health

8:15 p.m. HHS: Kirkpatrick

9 p.m. Inn Chat: Colwell

10 p.m. Rotary: Putinski

11 p.m. CC: Girls’ Education

Thursday, February 11

7 a.m. HCSD 1927 Building

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. Cake Walkin’ Jass

Noon CC: Girls’ Education

1 p.m. Inn Chat: Colwell

2 p.m. HHS Kirkpatrick

3 p.m. Bball Frosh vs Stow

4 p.m. Helen Morse

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Bball JV vs Stow

7:30 p.m. HHA: MILLIONAIRES’ ROW

8:30 p.m. Forum 360

9 p.m. Roundtable: Giffels

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. HHS Kirkpatrick

Friday, February 12

7 a.m. CC: Supreme Court

8 a.m. Bball Frosh vs Stow

9 a.m. HLHS: Eisenhower

10 a.m. HHA: Millionaires’ Row

11 a.m. Helen Morse

Noon Rotary: Putinski

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. Football vs Highland

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Good Day Hudson

7 p.m. HCF: MENTAL HEALTH

8:15 p.m. HHS Kirkpatrick

9 p.m. HHA: Millionaires’ Row

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. KBtime

11 p.m. Inn Chat: Colwell

Saturday, February 13

7 a.m. Roundtable: Giffels

8 a.m. North of 60

8:30 a.m. KBtime

9 a.m. Yeji: Visitors Center

9:30 a.m. Football vs Highland

Noon Inn Chat: Dr. Colwell

1 p.m. Good Day Hudson

2 p.m. Susan Eisenhower

3 p.m. Bball Frosh vs Stow

4 p.m. Bball JV vs Stow

5 p.m. Alice’s Adventures

7 p.m. LLS: HUDSON’S GOT TALENT!

8:15 p.m. HHS: Kirkpatrick

9 p.m. Helen Morse

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, February 14

7 a.m. CUPS 2021

8 a.m. CC: Supreme Court

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. North of 60

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. Inn Chat: Colwell

3 p.m. Cake Walkin’ Jass Band

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Putinsky

7 p.m. HHA: Millionaires’ Row

8 p.m. HCF: MENTAL HEALTH

9:30 p.m. KBtime

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. HHS: Kirkpatrick

“Hudson’s Got Talent!” community-wide virtual talent showcase includes:

• Hudson High School’s Vocal Impact

• East Woods Virtual Learning Students

• Colin Palmieri (Piano and Vocals)

• Artwork from students of the Hudson City School District

• Karsen Guldan (Vocalist)

• Musical Act from Ellsworth Hill Elementary

• Emily and Ivory - Band from Parkside Church

• Taylor Hoppes (Harp)

• Musical Performance from Hudson High School production of “The Little Mermaid”

• Kibler Dance Academy

• Jazz Hub - band of local students

• Piano Musical Performance by Liz Carey, MJ Lehman, Brenden Bennet, and Steven Carey

• The HHS Football Team

• The Jefferson Diner - HHS History Department Band

• Bella Calve & Alaina Walker (Ukelele and Vocals)

• Tori Grubbs & Maggie O’Keefe - Worship Leaders, Christ Community

Featured guest speakers:

• Hudson High School Principal Brian Wilch

• East Woods Principal Michael Sedlak

• The Waterman Family

• HCSD Superintendent Phil Herman

• HHS teacher Marc Zustin

• Middle School Assistant Principal Jamie Ganz

• Mihacevich Sisters - Season One of NBC’s World of Dance

• Tim Tusick - Honored Hero for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

• Elin and William Barnes

• Eli Manning - Two-time Super Bowl MVP

• HHS Athletic Director Mike Chuppa

• New Dimensions Class of 2021 - HHS Seniors

• Joe Coffey - Lead Pastor Christ Community Chapel