St. Mary's Men's Club's Lenten annual seafood dinners canceled this year

Kent Weeklies

The 2020 calendar ushered in many changes across Hudson. As 2021 begins, another one of the city’s longtime traditions will be put on pause. The St. Mary Men’s Club recently announced the decision that they would not be holding their annual Seafood Dinners during this Lenten Season.

Over the past 36 years, the St.Mary Lenten dinners have become one of the most popular in Northeast Ohio, drawing guests from the Cleveland, Akron, and Canton areas. The growth in popularity, according to co-chair Carl Walko, stems from the extensive menu offering and expedited service that feeds between 400-700 diners weekly in the lower hall of the church. The Men’s Club and their dinners have also drawn the attention of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, twice appearing in its Food Review section, and was a past cover story for Hudson Magazine.

When asked about the decision to cancel, Walko said, “This year there were just too many moving pieces to ensure the safety of our membership who volunteer to work the event and that of our diners. We were prepared to offer a curb-side pickup service; but given the hard times local restaurants are having, we decided to cancel the dinners this year. We urge our usual patrons to consider getting takeout from or dining at one of our local restaurants for their Lenten seafood dinner needs.”

The Men’s Club is an organization open to all men of St.Mary Parish. Weekly Eucharistic Adoration, Spiritual retreats, and special programs including Christmas poinsettias for shut-ins and a Men’s Club scholarship fund are several examples of the Men’s Club commitment to meeting the needs of its members and the community. In addition to the service and spiritual focuses of the club it also promotes a social side. The club sponsors events such as a summer evening at a RubberDucks game, Family Christmas breakfast with Santa, a father-child canoe outing, and a summer golf league.