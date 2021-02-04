SMFHS places third out of 24 teams in regular season finale

Kent Weeklies

HED: Stow Speech and Debate places third at Norton

In its regular season finale, the Stow-Munroe Falls HIgh School Speech and Debate team placed third overall out of 24 teams at Norton.

Team president and senior Andy Jesson led the way, placing first in Lincoln Douglas debate. Meanwhile, junior Sarah Schmidt (the team's vice president) placed second in United States Extemporaneous Speaking.

Then came the fourth-place finishes: Cherylle Dave (senior) in Program Oral Interpretation; Meghan Huelsman (senior) in Dramatic Interpretation; Allie Vale (senior) and Natalie Pigman (sophomore) in Public Forum debate; and Nathan Marotta (sophomore) in Congressional Debate.

You can help support the team as they accept donations. To donate to the team, checks can be mailed to the SMFHS Speech and Debate team at 3227 Graham Road, Stow 44224.