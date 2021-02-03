Shopping spree winner nabs more than $600 in items at Acme

Kent Weeklies

Stacia Kaschak, the winner of the 90 Second Shopping Spree at Acme, an annual fundraiser of Bulldog Bags Inc., made great use of the allotted time and filled her cart with $608.73 in items.

Organizers thank all of the supporters of this fundraiser… "as the real winners are the children that benefit from receiving Bulldog Bags," with supplemental food provided two times a month during the school year to help address food insecurity in children in the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District.

For more information, check the web site www.bulldogbags.org or email bulldogbags44224@gmail.com.