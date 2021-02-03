Registration is open for Mobile Meals volunteer training

Submitted content

Registration is now being accepted for Mobile Meals volunteer training. Training will be for anyone interested in volunteering to deliver meals to seniors Monday through Friday.

Training will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at Fellowship Hall inside of The Church of Aurora. Masks are required. Pre-register by calling 330-562-4333. All volunteers must be 18 and older.

For more information contact Colleen Martin, senior coordinator, at 330-562-4333 or martinc@auroraoh.com.