Faith and Worship

Kent Weeklies

Ss. Cosmas and Damian Parish

Ss. Cosmas and Damian Parish would like to extend an invitation to all Catholic friends who have been away from the church.

Do you know someone who:

• Was raised Catholic, but does not come or seldom attends Mass?

• Would like to know more about the Catholic Church?

• Looking for a parish to grow as a family?

• Is a Catholic who now feels separated from the Church or parish community?

Come for an informal introductory meeting on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. in the church. Social distancing requirements are in place. All are welcome.

For further details, contact the parish at 330-425-8141.